July 09, 2025 6:09 PM हिंदी

Anoop Jalota calls for respect towards all Indian languages amid Hindi-Marathi debate

Anoop Jalota calls for respect towards all Indian languages amid Hindi-Marathi debate

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Addressing the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate, veteran singer Anoop Jalota urged people to embrace linguistic diversity.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Jalota stressed the importance of giving due respect to Hindi as the nation’s mother tongue. He said that every language spoken in India holds significance and deserves appreciation. The singer shared, “See, every language is very important in our country. And we like Marathi very much. I also sing in Marathi. Hindi is the mother tongue of our country. So, we have to speak it everywhere. But if we know other languages, it is good for everyone. Learn other languages and speak them. And speak your mother tongue Hindi.”

Anoop Jalota’s statement comes at a time when Maharashtra is facing tensions over a growing language dispute between Hindi and Marathi speakers. The controversy began after members of the political party MNS were accused of using forceful tactics against individuals who refused to speak in Marathi, leading to growing tension in the state.

Recently, singer Udit Narayan addressed the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language controversy and acknowledged the importance of respecting the local language and culture. At the same time, he emphasized the need to value and respect all languages spoken across India.

He told IANS, “We live in Maharashtra, and it is my 'Karma bhoomi' (workplace). So, the language here is also important. Along with that, all the languages in our country are equally important.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray have recently voiced their opposition to the proposal of including Hindi as a third language in Marathi-medium and other government schools. This reaction comes after the Maharashtra government recently suggested making Hindi an optional third language in state-run educational institutions.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Musk’s Starlink receives approval from India’s space regulator, set to roll out services soon

Musk’s Starlink receives approval from India’s space regulator, set to roll out services soon

Good boss Olivia Rodrigo pays for her band and crew to consult therapists

Good boss Olivia Rodrigo pays for her band and crew to consult therapists

Hamstring injury rules Wanindu Hasaranga out of T20I series against Bangladesh

Hamstring injury rules Wanindu Hasaranga out of T20I series against Bangladesh

Sanvikaa reveals her 'personal request' to 'Panchayat' makers

Sanvikaa reveals her 'personal request' to 'Panchayat' makers

'Elated' Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce their first pregnancy

'Elated' Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce their first pregnancy

Bangladesh: Dismissed for corruption by Hasina govt, top anti-corruption official reinstated by Yunus regime (File image)

Bangladesh: Dismissed for corruption by Hasina govt, top anti-corruption official reinstated by Yunus regime

England will be coming to hit India hard at the Lord’s, says skipper Ben Stokes ahead of the third Test starting on Friday. Photo credit: England Cricket

England will be coming to hit India hard at Lord’s: Ben Stokes

'Udaipur Files' based on Kanhaiya Lal murder case, cleared with 150 cuts, is CBFC going too far?

'Udaipur Files' based on Kanhaiya Lal murder case, cleared with 150 cuts, is CBFC going too far?

UP ministers lead massive tree plantation drive under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

UP ministers lead massive tree plantation drive under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

MP: Imposter secures job at Security Paper Mill using fraudulent means, exposed in biometric check

MP: Imposter secures job at Security Paper Mill using fraudulent means, exposed in biometric check