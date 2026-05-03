May 03, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

Anne Hathaway’s favorite outfit was cut from ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Anne Hathaway’s favorite outfit was cut from ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, who is receiving good response to her work in the recently released film ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, has said that she was surprised to find out that one particular outfit didn't make the final cut of the film.

The film is filled with many memorable fashion looks. The actress attended the film’s European premiere in London on April 22, the actress, 43, revealed that her favorite look worn by her character, Andy Sachs, was "a Phoebe Philo T-shirt, train thing”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said, "I don't know, it was a garment, more than anything else. But I loved it so much. And then I said that it was my favorite outfit in the film, and (director) David (Frankel) called me, I hadn't seen the film yet, and he's like, 'It's gone’. And I was like, 'Well, maybe it was good that the paparazzi were there’”.

As per ‘People’, the actress was photographed wearing the ensemble while filming for the movie in New York City in July 2025.

The look included a white T-shirt with a flowing train in the back, white cropped pants and white pointy-toe shoes to match, paired with black sunglasses, a black shoulder bag and a chunky statement necklace.

At the London premiere, the actress also spoke about how both she and her Devil Wears Prada character have evolved since the original 2006 film.

In the sequel, the story picks up 20 years later, with Andy now working as an award-winning investigative journalist in New York. But when the entire newsroom is abruptly laid off, she is hired by her former boss at Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep).

"Oh, I think we're both more confident, you know. I think that, 20 years ago, Andy Sachs was really worried about getting it right, and she really wanted to please her boss, and now I think that she wants to be herself, and I relate to that”, she added.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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