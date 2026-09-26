Ankush Hazra on ‘Raandhuni Na Kaanduni’: Everyone brings their own humour to the kitchen

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Ankush Hazra, who is all set to be seen in the unscripted comedy cooking show titled “Raandhuni Na Kaanduni”, said the show will bring everyone’s own personality, humour and energy to the kitchen.

Ankush Hazra, Host - Raandhuni Na Kaanduni, said in a statement: “The moment I heard the concept, I knew ‘Raandhuni Na Kaanduni’ was something very different. It brings together people who audiences already know and love, but puts them in a completely unfamiliar setting where anything can happen.”

“And with such a diverse ensemble cast, there can never be a dull moment. Everyone brings their own personality, humour and energy to the kitchen, which makes my job as a host even more exciting. I think the real fun for audiences will be watching these familiar faces come together and seeing where the chaos takes them.”

Hosted by Ankush Hazra, the immersive ‘Kitchen Takeover’ premieres on October 3, 2026 on Sony AATH and Sony LIV.

Hosted by Ankush Hazra, the show features prominent personalities like Kanchan Mullick, Sreemoyee Chattoraj, Iman Chakraborty, Rupanjana Mitra, Darshana Banik, Prerna Das, Ushasi Ray, Sushmit Mukherjee, RJ Sayan Ghosh, Anwesha Hazra and Soumitrisha Kundu, with Chef Doma Wong and Chef Priyam.

Chef Doma Wong added: “Raandhuni Na Kaanduni’ is as much about the joy of cooking as it is about the people and laughter around the food.”

Wong shared: “Its wonderful to see the cast get into the kitchen, experiment and have fun. There are some delicious dishes, a few unexpected ones, and plenty of chaotic moments that will make audiences smile.”

Talking about Ankush Hazra, he is known for his portrayals of men often battling social norms. Having starred in over 26 films in his career, he has received several accolades including the Mahanayak Samman by the Government of West Bengal.

--IANS

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