Ankita, Mani Ratnam, and Aditi claim top spots in National Ranking Archery Tournament

Kochi, Feb 20 (IANS) The third edition of the National Ranking Archery Tournament, one of the largest domestic competitions conducted by the Archery Association of India (AAI), concluded successfully at Sacred Heart College, Ernakulam, Kerala, bringing together top archers from across the country.

The senior categories witnessed high-quality competition, with Dhiraj Bommadevara (SSCB) securing Rank 1 in Senior Recurve Men, followed by Rahul (SSCB) and Mayank Kumar (Haryana).

In the recurve women's event, Ankita Bhakat (Jharkhand) claimed the top spot, ahead of Simranjeet Kaur (Punjab), while Olympian Deepika Kumari (PSPB) finished third.

The Senior Compound Men category saw Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam (Andhra Pradesh) emerge victorious, with Rishabh Yadav (Haryana) and Kunderu Venkatadri (SSCB) completing the podium. In Senior Compound Women, Avneet Kaur (Punjab) secured Rank 1, followed by Aditi Gopichand Swami (Maharashtra) in second place and Maya Bishnoi (RSPB) in third.

Among the standout performers in the junior categories, Navneet (Haryana) secured Rank 1 in Junior Recurve Men, Pragati Bhagat Shinde (Maharashtra) topped the Sub-Junior Recurve Girls category, and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam (Andhra Pradesh) claimed Rank 1 in Junior Compound Men.

Held from February 10 to February 19, 2026, the tournament forms a crucial phase of AAI’s national ranking structure. Conducted in multiple phases across different regions of India, the National Ranking Tournament plays a pivotal role in shaping national standings and strengthening the competitive framework of Indian archery.

Kochi’s hosting of the event marks an important step in expanding the sport’s footprint in Kerala. The tournament not only attracted elite athletes but also provided young aspirants in the region an opportunity to witness high-performance archery at close quarters.

Arjun Munda, President of the Archery Association of India, said, “The successful hosting of the National Ranking Tournament in Kochi reflects the growing strength and geographical expansion of Indian archery. At AAI, our focus is on building a robust domestic competitive structure that consistently nurtures world-class talent from every region of the country. Kerala’s enthusiastic participation and seamless hosting further reinforce our vision of taking archery deeper into India’s sporting ecosystem.”

Echoing this sentiment, Virendra Sachdeva, Secretary General, Archery Association of India, said, “Significance of the National Ranking Tournament is that it brings together India’s leading archers from seasoned internationals to promising juniors, on one competitive platform. This convergence of experience and emerging talent elevates the overall standard of competition and reinforces the unity and depth of Indian archery. Such tournaments play a vital role in preparing our athletes for national and international challenges ahead."

The competition featured participation from leading state units and institutional teams, reflecting the growing depth of talent across India and highlighting the strong technical standards guiding the next generation.

--IANS

bc/bsk/