Ankita Lokhande talks about ‘future child’ as she pens sweet birthday note for Sandeep Singh

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande is sending her best wishes to her friend and producer Sandeep Singh. However, what caught the attention was the actress talking about her future child with her husband, Vicky Jain.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures with Sandeep and her husband. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about her friendship with Sandeep and how expressed concern for her, Vicky and their “future child”.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sandeep! God bless you always. I tried calling, but as usual your phone didn’t connect. Still, I just want to tell you how thankful I am for always being there. You are an amazing person, and the way you came yesterday, showing such concern, expressing so much about me, about Vicky, and even about our future child, touched me deeply”.

She further mentioned, “I could feel your genuine care, and I’m grateful that you’re in our lives. I’m also glad that Vicky values and respects you, that he listens and understands. It makes me so happy that my friend is also so close to my husband. I truly wish this bond just grows stronger with time, and that the three of us continue to stand together. Your Shivaji will definitely rock, and I know you are going to be an incredible director who will create pure magic on screen. Happy birthday once again”.

Netizens were quick to react to the actress. One Internet user wrote, “Future child !! Wait whattt? Are you... @lokhandeankita”. Another wrote, “Are you expecting wow congrats”.

Meanwhile, Sandeep was also friends with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.Ankita Lokhande, Sandeep Singh, and Sushant Singh Rajput shared a bond rooted in mutual respect and camaraderie. Sandeep was a longtime friend of both and often described Sushant as deeply ambitious yet sensitive. Together, the three represented a circle of trust within the entertainment industry, beyond professional associations.

