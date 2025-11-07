Ankita Lokhande says 'what a journey it’s been' as husband Vicky Jain's 'HAQ' reaches the theatre

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) As husband Vicky Jain's Bollywood debut as a producer, "HAQ" finally reached the cinema halls on Friday, wife Ankita Lokhande compiled a heartfelt note for him on social media.

The proud actress penned, "Dear Husband...Today is THE DAY !!! HAQ has released! ! Your new journey as a producer has begun, and I couldn’t be prouder. I feel truly lucky to be a part of your life and to witness this moment that you’ve created for yourself (sic)."

Looking back at Vicky's incredible journey from Bilaspur to Mumbai, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress wrote, "From Bilaspur to Mumbai — what a journey it’s been! You’ve built everything with your own hard work, faith, and perseverance. I’m sure this moment feels surreal, knowing that it’s all the result of your dedication and belief in yourself."

"Wherever life takes you, always remember where you started from — stay grounded, stay humble, and never forget the people who stood by you when you had nothing but dreams and determination," Ankita added.

I’m always here, with all my heart, to support you in every step ahead. Today, I feel nothing but proud, proud, proud — the proudest wife ever!", she added.

Thanking filmmaker Sandip S Singh, the 'Laughter Chefs' contestant shared, "@officialsandipssingh thank you so much for everything you’ve done till now. You have always been family, and you’ve proved that in every way. You truly are a God-sent person for us, and we love you deeply."

Applauding Yami Gautam, she said, "@yamigautam what a brilliant, brilliant, brilliant performance! You’ve made television proud once again. (red heart emoji) Thank you for proving that true talent and hard work from TV can shine anywhere. We’re all so, so proud of you! (Glowing Star Emoji)."

Showering praises on Emraan Hashmi, Ankita went on to write, "@therealemraan no words can describe your brilliance. You’ve once again proved that no one can dim your light. The power, craft, and presence you bring to screen are unmatched — truly outstanding! (Clapping hands emoji)"

"This film is not just a story — it’s a statement, a feeling, and a reflection of courage and truth," she concluded.

--IANS

pm/