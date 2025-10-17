October 17, 2025 9:17 PM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande recreates Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” at Diwali bash

Ankita Lokhande recreates Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” at Diwali bash

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande looked like a dream at the recent Diwali Bash hosted by her along with her husband, Vicky Jain, at a plush Mumbai hotel.

The Pavitra Rishta actress turned heads in a gorgeous lavender saree adorned with delicate gold embroidery, striking a lot of similarity with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic look from the song "Chaand Chhupa Baadal Mein" from the iconic movie "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", released in 1999.

Ankita styled her saree with a heavily embellished blouse and diamond and pearl choker and sported soft wavy hair, making her glow. The actress complemented her look with subtle makeup, a tiny bindi, and a bright smile. Fans flooded social media comparing her to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and even called her Jasmine from Aladdin for her dreamy and royal appearance.

The star-studded Diwali bash saw several television and film celebrities in attendance. Actress Gauahar Khan Vicky's co-star from Fauji 2 arrived with her husband, Zaid Darbar, and was seen hugging Vicky. The evening was filled with laughter, music, and dance. Vicky Jain was seen dancing his heart out alongside comedian Krishna Abhishek.

Ankita was seen personally welcoming every guest at the party, ensuring the comfort of everybody. The couple's chemistry shone through as they were seen lighting diyas together in a picture shared by Ankita and Vicky on their social media accounts. Ankita captioned the beautiful photo as "Lighting up the night together". Ankita and Vicky are known for hosting lavish parties, throwing lavish parties every year.

Ever since they got married in 2021, the couple have been hosting lavish parties at various festivals. Every year, they host a lavish Holi party that is attended by the who's who of television.

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Kaynes Semicon dispatches India's first commercial multi-chip module to US firm

Kaynes Semicon dispatches India's first commercial multi-chip module to US firm

Rishi Sunak enjoys sweets with in-laws at Delhi’s Bengali Market

Rishi Sunak enjoys sweets with in-laws at Delhi’s Bengali Market

China’s green energy drive poses grave danger to Tibet’s fragile ecology

China’s green energy drive poses grave danger to Tibet’s fragile ecology

Ayodhya: Yogi government aims for unprecedented scale in Deepotsav-2025

Ayodhya: Yogi government aims for unprecedented scale in Deepotsav-2025

Nirmal Kumar Minda elected ASSOCHAM President, Amitabh Chaudhry to be Senior Vice-President

Nirmal Kumar Minda elected ASSOCHAM President, Amitabh Chaudhry to be Senior Vice-President

India slips to 136 in FIFA World Rankings -- worst in nearly a decade: Spain holds top spot

India slips to 136 in FIFA rankings -- worst in nearly a decade: Spain holds top spot

Sri Lankan Premier lauds PM Modi’s leadership at NDTV World Summit 2025

Sri Lankan Premier lauds PM Modi’s leadership at NDTV World Summit 2025

World sees opportunity in unstoppable India as a responsible partner: PM Modi

World sees opportunity in unstoppable India as a responsible partner: PM Modi

Shubhanka Sharma shines with 66; Tommy Fleetwood takes the lead on Day Two at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: Delhi Golf Club

India Championship Golf: Shubhanka shines with 66; Tommy Fleetwood takes the lead on Day Two

Deepotsav 2025: Saryu river to resonate with Maha aarti, aims to create new record

Deepotsav 2025: Saryu river to resonate with Maha aarti, aims to create new record