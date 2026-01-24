Ankita Lokhande credits her mother for teaching her to make home ‘bright and happy’ during festivals

Mumbai January 24 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande recently gave fans a warm glimpse into her festive celebrations as she credited her mother for making their home bright and happy especially during festivals.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared moments from the recent Makar Sankranti celebrations, highlighting traditional rituals such as haldi-kumkum and boreloot.

Elaborating on the boreloot, Ankita mentioned that it is a custom where elders bless children with gifts, sweets, clothes, and love as a mark of auspicious beginnings.

Sharing her emotions, Ankita wrote on her social media, “Mumma never misses a chance to turn every festival into a bright, happy home. Because of her teachings, we’ve grown up celebrating her festival, her khushi and I promise to carry this ritual forward.”

Calling the festival extra special, she added This Makar Sankranti was extra special

Haldi-kumkum with friends & family, laughter, togetherness, and lots of warmth.

And of course, mumma made sure Advait celebrated his first Makar Sankranti & boreloot

boreloot is that beautiful tradition where elders bless the child with gifts, sweets, clothes & love, welcoming them into festive beginnings.

“Feeling so blessed, grateful, and full of love

Wishing everyone Makar Sankranti ki dher saari shubhkaamn

ayein”.

Ankita has often spoken about the strong bond she shares with her mother, and has always called her as her rock-solid pillar of support. This emotional connection was witnessed by audience during Ankita's Bigg Boss 17 stint where the actress was frequently seen getting emotional while missing her mother inside the house. During the family week episode, her mother won praise from viewers for her balanced, and mature stance, while resolving Ankita's issues with husband Vicky Jain inside the BB house.

Fans were seen applauding her for the grace and dignity she brought to the show.

On the personal front, Ankita is married to businessman Vicky Jain. The couple tied the knot in December 2021.

--IANS

rd/