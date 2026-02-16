February 16, 2026 5:17 PM हिंदी

Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman execute two successful events on empty stomach while fasting for Mahashivaratri

Mumbai Feb 16 (IANS) Fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar on Monday gave a glimpse of her spiritually charged and high-energy past 36 hours as both travelled between cities while observing fast for Mahashivaratri.

Sharing a series of pictures on social media, Ankita documented moments from their spiritual moments as well as hosting a large marathon event.

In one picture, Ankita and Milind are seen seated at a temple, offering their prayers to Lord Shiv on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The couple is seen surrounded by vibrant flowers.

In other images, Milind and Ankita are seen at a marathon event, posing with participants holding pink flags.

The couple is also seen interacting with runners dressed in “I Am Invincible Woman” T-shirts, reflecting a powerful blend of fitness and faith.

Sharing her experience, Ankita wrote, “Last 36 hours, executed 2 events, travelled from one city to another while celebrating Mahashivaratri.”

“Stomach may have been empty but energy was definitely full!

The joy of finding stillness in movement and faith in action,” she added.

She further wrote, “Shiva isn’t only found in silence, He’s in discipline.

In endurance.

In doing your duty with surrender.

Har Har Mahadev.

May we keep walking this path with strength, grace and unwavering faith.”

Despite fasting during Mahashivaratri, Ankita revealed that she along with Milind travelled between cities and successfully executed two back-to-back events.

For the uninitiated, Ankita and Milind have been giving major fitness goals for years now.

From running marathons to regular exercise, the power couple shares photos and videos from their disciplined lifestyle.

The couple, along with fitness content, also share endearing photos of each other and often express their love for one another through social media posts.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Alibaug.

The couple has an age gap of about 26 years, with Milind being older than Ankita.

--IANS

rd/

