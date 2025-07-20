July 20, 2025 3:06 PM हिंदी

Anjumm Fakih on the role of youth in content consumption: 'They want fresh & unique content'

Anjumm Fakih on the role of youth in content consumption: 'They want fresh & unique content'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Anjumm Fakih has embarked on a new journey with the reality show, "Choriya Chaliye Gaon".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she shared her views on the importance of youth in content consumption today.

Anjum revealed that the audience changes every few years. She added that the youth today are more expressive and want fresh content and unique stories.

Speaking to IANS, she shared, "India has so much talent and creativity. Hats off to the person who conceptualized Choriya Chaliye Gaon. We’re bringing something unique and rooted to our viewers. The best part? We’re not going to a glamorous city, but to a real village. That’s where the heart of India is—rural life makes up most of our country. I feel this show will resonate with both city and village audiences. As for its success—that’s in the audience’s hands. If they like it, it’ll run for years. If not, it ends. It’s as simple as that."

Sharing her excitement of being a part of "Choriya Chaliye Gaon", Anjumm said that being a city girl, it was hard for her to say no to a chance to experience rural, countryside life.

"Also, I always want to be associated with Zee. All my hit characters and shows—Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Kundali Bhagya, Rani Rageshwari, Srishti—were on Zee TV. So whenever I get a chance to work with Zee again, I grab it."

She added that she has not come across a concept like this before, even internationally. Calling the show fresh, innovative, and exciting, Anjumm added, "I believe the audience will find it really entertaining to watch how city girls adapt to rural life. I myself am nervous and excited. Even though I was born in a village, I haven’t been back for over fifteen years. Now, getting the opportunity to go to a different village feels new, and I have no idea what to expect. But that’s what makes it fun—that curiosity and unpredictability."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Actress Sshivada pens adorable birthday greeting for six-year-old daughter Arundhathi

Actress Sshivada pens adorable birthday greeting for six-year-old daughter Arundhathi

Sonu Nigam says, his songs often have a deep impact on human being in him

Sonu Nigam says, his songs often have a deep impact on human being in him

Anjumm Fakih on the role of youth in content consumption: 'They want fresh & unique content'

Anjumm Fakih on the role of youth in content consumption: 'They want fresh & unique content'

Mahesh Babu says Saiyaara 'deserves all the love coming its way'

Mahesh Babu says Saiyaara 'deserves all the love coming its way'

Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Carlsen beats Pragg & Arjun, sets third-place showdown with Nakamura (Credit: Freestyle Chess)

Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Carlsen beats Pragg & Arjun, sets third-place showdown with Nakamura

Shekhar Kapur thanks Sudhir Mishra for agreeing to be EP for 'Masoom-the next generation'

Shekhar Kapur thanks Sudhir Mishra for agreeing to be EP for 'Masoom-the next generation'

Pune shows of ‘Sant Tukaram’ cancelled after resistance by a group

Pune shows of ‘Sant Tukaram’ cancelled after resistance by a group, director breaks silence

Fauja Singh, world’s oldest marathon runner cremated at native place in Punjab

Fauja Singh, world’s oldest marathon runner cremated at native place in Punjab

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders' meets in UPA's 10 years: Amit Malviya (File Photo)

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi never attended all-party floor leaders' meets in UPA's 10 years: Amit Malviya

Team 'Tanvi The Great' enjoys a heart-to heart with the audience creating special memories

Team 'Tanvi The Great' enjoys a heart-to heart with the audience creating special memories