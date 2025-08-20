August 20, 2025 4:30 PM हिंदी

Anil wishes Vayu on b’day: From the moment you came into our lives, you’ve filled every heart with joy

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has wished his grandson Vayu on his birthday on Wednesday and said that from the moment he came into their lives, he has filled every heart with joy and love.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures featuring Vayu, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

“Happy Birthday, Vayu! From the moment you came into our lives, you’ve filled every heart with joy and love. Sonam, Anand, Nani, Dadi, Dada, Rhea Masi, Karan and Aki — watching the way you all come together around him fills me with so much pride,” the actor added.

Anil added: “Vayu is truly blessed to be surrounded by such thoughtful and loving parents and family. The way you care for him is a beautiful reminder of what truly matters in life. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and precious memories together. Love you all!

It was in May 2018, when Sonam and Anand got married after years of dating. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

Up next, Anil will be seen in Suresh Triveni’s forthcoming action drama "Subedaar". Actress Radhikka Madan has been roped in as the leading lady for the much-hyped drama.

Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film narrates the compelling journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Played by Anil) as he navigates the challenges of civilian life.

The primary look of Anil from the movie was unveiled on his 68th birthday.

The video opened with a visual of a house surrounded by many people banging the door and asking the soldier to come out. Then we saw Anil sitting on a chair in the house with a gun in his hand. The intensity and power were palpable in his eyes. Anil was heard saying, “Fauji tayyar (The solider is ready).”

“A special day calls for a special announcement (cake emoji). #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon," the video was captioned.

The drama has been produced by Vikram Malhotra, along with Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment banner.

