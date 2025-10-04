Anil Kapoor shares best memories from his Melbourne trip

Mumbai Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor is currently in Australia and has shared glimpses of his trip through a series of social media posts.

The actor captioned his post as, “The best journeys are measured in the memories we make with the right people, down under and on top of the world with this crew.”

The photos capture Anil Kapoor with his group of friends and colleagues posing in Melbourne, Victoria. In one selfie, Kapoor is seen in a black outfit and sunglasses, smiling alongside his crew against the backdrop of modern architecture.

Another picture shows him strolling across a Melbourne street with a historic church and trams in the background. He also shared snapshots of coffee from a Melbourne cafe, a plate of pastries and croissants from the city's popular bakery, and a high-rise view overlooking Dock Lodge Stadium and the Yarra River. Several more group selfies highlight him spending time with his companions in the bustling city streets.

At 67, Anil Kapoor continues to make headlines for his exceptional fitness levels. Despite being in the industry for over four decades, Kapoor maintains a youthful energy and often gives glimpses into his fitness regime. Anil Kapoor began his acting journey in 1979 with a small role in “Humare Tumhare”.

He made his lead debut with the Telugu film “Vamsa Vruksham” in 1980 and rose to fame in Bollywood with “Woh Saath Din” in 1983. Over the years, Kapoor has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films such as “Mr India”, “Tezaab”, “Ram Lakhan”, “1942 Love Story”, “Taal” and “Slumdog Millionaire”, which went on to win multiple Academy Awards.

Alongside his professional achievements, Kapoor is also known for his family life. He is already a grandfather, as his daughter Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first child in 2022.

According to reports, Sonam Kapoor is expecting another baby, which may soon make Anil Kapoor a grandfather for the second time. His latest updates from Melbourne highlight his personal zest for travel.

–IANS

rd/