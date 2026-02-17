Anil Kapoor revisits ‘The Night Manager’ scene that reflected his journey as show clocks three years

Mumbai Feb 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, on Tuesday has taken to his social media account to share a heartfelt note as his acclaimed series ‘The Night Manager’ completed three years since its release.

Marking the milestone, Kapoor posted a powerful still from the show, and further reflected on how one particular scene resonated deeply with his own personal and professional journey.

He wrote, “Three years of The Night Manager. This scene reflected so much of where I began in life and in my career. I don’t always like revisiting the past, especially the moments when I was misunderstood or judged for the person I was becoming. People sometimes think they can step on your toes, without realizing what it has taken to get where you are. And then in certain moments the real you surfaces shaped by everything you’ve experienced to stand where you do.”

He added, “While this character was very different from me, there was something deeply personal in this scene that I connected with. Instead of approaching it with anger or loudness, I chose to express a quieter, more internal truth. Sandeep, the writers and I worked closely on it keeping my own journey and the way I’ve built my personal and professional life in mind while shaping this moment.”

Expressing gratitude to the audience, he wrote, “It means a lot that audiences connected with this scene as deeply as we did while creating it.”

Talking about the The Night Manager, it was the Indian adaptation of John le Carré’s novel of the same name, premiered in 2023. The espionage thriller was directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose.

The series along with Anil Kapoor also featured featured Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role, alongside Sobhita Dhulipala.

Anil Kapoor portrayed the role of a suave yet menacing arms dealer Shelly Rungta.

The Night Manager, released in two parts in February and June 2023, emerged as one of the most-watched Hindi web series on the streaming platform.

--IANS

rd/