Anil Kapoor is ‘truly overwhelmed and grateful’ for outpouring of birthday wishes

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is feeling “truly overwhelmed” by the love and warmth he received on his birthday. Taking to social media, the actor thanked his fans, friends, and well-wishers for sending heartfelt messages and blessings.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself with his wife from his quaint 69th birthday celebrations.

For the caption, he wrote: “Feeling truly overwhelmed and grateful for all the love, warmth and birthday wishes that came my way. Thank you to each and every one of you for taking the time to send your blessings and good thoughts,it really means a lot. Always thankful, always blessed.”

Anil’s over decades long friend Anupam Kher had offered a warm glimpse into his 69th birthday celebrations on Wednesday night.

Sharing moments from the celebrations on Instagram, Anupam mentioned the “birthday boy” spent the special moment with him and his “lady” Sunita Kapoor.

The actor shared the moment on Instagram, posting a video in which Anil is seen cutting a chocolate cake as Anupam and Sunita cheerfully sing the birthday song. The warm moment ended with Anil feeding a piece of cake to his over-decades-long friend Anupam.

Anupam wrote as the caption: “With the #BirthdayBoy and his Lady #SunitaKapoor. A quiet celebration at a quiet place! #HappyBirthdayKapoorSaab @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita.”

On the acting front, Anil was last seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to the 2019 film War. The film stars Hrithik Roshan. Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

It follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent, who, after going rogue, becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, is assigned to neutralize him.

He will next be seen in Subedaar, which is set in the heartlands of India, Subedaar follows Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating the complexities of civilian life, haunted by his past and a fractured relationship with his daughter.

As he faces personal and societal challenges, he must mend his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan), while battling his inner struggles.

The film is set against a backdrop of honor, sacrifice, and resilience, the film promises a stirring portrayal of a man caught between the call of the nation and the pull of his own heart.

Anil also has ‘Alpha’ in his alley, which again is a part of the YRF spy-universe like ‘War 2’. In ‘Alpha’, he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari of ‘Munjya’ fame. ‘Alpha’ marks the first female-led action film from the spy-universe.

