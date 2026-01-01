Anil Kapoor calls Nana Patekar ‘greatest male co-star’ as he wishes him on birthday

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has extended warm birthday wishes to his colleague and long-time friend Nana Patekar on the 1st of January. The actor also shared a fun throwback clip from their hit film Welcome Back.

Taking to his social media, Anil posted a heartfelt message celebrating the actor’s birthday with love and laughter. He also shared a funny clip from their hit movie Welcome Back featuring both of them at their funny best.

The caption read, “Happy Birthday to the OG! @nanagpatekar The greatest male co-star any actor could ask for, and an even more solid dost! Hope you relive the madness and joy of our time on Welcome together with this hilarious clip Looking forward to our next collaboration.”

For the uninitiated, Anil and Nana have worked together in superhit Bollywood films like Parinda in 1989, Welcome in 2007 and Welcome Back in 2015.

Their most popular collaboration, Welcome, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, showed both the acting stalwarts in a comic space. Nana played the loud yet lovable gangster Uday Shetty, while Anil appeared as the chill and ‘artsy’ Majnu Bhai.

Their characters, even 18 years after the movie's release, are still considered to be some of the most iconic ones in the history of Bollywood.

The movie was a blockbuster at the box office. Welcome also starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Feroze Khan, and Vijay Raaz. Looking at the humongous success of Welcome, a sequel was released in 2015 titled Welcome Back, but the latter received a lukewarm response from both critics and fans alike in comparison to its prequel.

