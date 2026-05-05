May 06, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

Angelina Jolie is selling her Los Angeles home for $30 million

Angelina Jolie is selling her Los Angeles home for $30 million Title : Guterres pledges to make peacekeeping safer, appeals for help Caption : Actress Angelina Jolie, who is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, addresses the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting on Friday, March 29, 2019. (Photo: UN/IANS)

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has put up her Los Angeles abode for sale. The Oscar-winning actress has officially listed her California compound, formerly owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille, for $29.85 million.

The mansion is set on just over 2 acres, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate features 11,000 square feet of living space, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The entire property includes a Beaux-Arts-style mansion, a guest house studio with a private gated entry, a pool house, a fitness studio, a tea house and a separate garage with a security station.

As per ‘People’, the property features sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Observatory. The land also offers century-old trees, rolling lawns and complete privacy from the outside.

The home was first conceived by architect B. Cooper Corbett in 1913 and was later acquired by DeMille in 1916, according to the listing held by Ernie Carsell of Sotheby's International Realty. The DeMille family kept the estate until the late 1980s.

The Couture star purchased the Los Feliz home in 2017 for $24.5 million, the year after she divorced Brad Pitt, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing property records. Jolie sparked rumors that she was considering leaving Los Angeles after an August 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which the actress and director said she is only there “because I have to be here from a divorce”.

The former couple filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage and about 11 as a couple. Together, they share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

However, once her twins turn 18 on July 12, 2026, the actress said she's ready to live abroad. "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be, that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here”, she added.

--IANS

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Angelina Jolie is selling her Los Angeles home for $30 million Title : Guterres pledges to make peacekeeping safer, appeals for help Caption : Actress Angelina Jolie, who is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, addresses the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting on Friday, March 29, 2019. (Photo: UN/IANS)

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