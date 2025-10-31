Aneet Padda spends day at animal shelter: Left with fur on my clothes and calm in my chest

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Aneet Padda spent some time with furry souls who love without language and said that she left with calm in her chest.

Aneet took to Instagram, where she shared a carousel of videos and pictures from an animal shelter she visited. The actress could be seen playing with and feeding cats and dogs. She even planted a tree at the shelter.

She wrote: “Spent some time with these souls who love without language. Left with fur on my clothes and calm in my chest.”

Aneet then went on to thank the shelter for “letting me spend time with these cuties and getting so much love in return…”

Talking about Aneet’s film “Saiyaara,” it is directed by Mohit Suri and also stars Ahaan Panday. The passionate lovers navigate a rollercoaster romance, facing euphoric highs and crushing lows while desperately clinging to their tumultuous bond.

The actress has been roped in for Shakti Shalini, a horror comedy from the Maddock Universe. It was with Thamma that the teaser for Shakti Shalini was revealed, introducing Aneet as the titular character.

On October 25, actor Ayushmann Khurrana welcomed Aneet into Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe with Shakti Shalini and said he was “proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud.”

Ayushmann took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate and officially welcome Saiyaara star Aneet Padda into the MHCU with Shakti Shalini. The announcement of Shakti Shalini was revealed as part of Thamma’s opening credits.

He posted the opening credits on his Stories section and wrote: “Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda… Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another — keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible… so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud. Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards, Aneet.”

