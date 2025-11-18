November 18, 2025 3:59 PM हिंदी

Aneet Padda drops some fun glimpse of 'Paddas in Paris', admits she misses her loved ones

Aneet Padda drops some fun glimpse of 'Paddas in Paris', admits she misses her loved ones

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Aneet Padda seems to be missing her loved ones. In her latest social media post, she admitted that she longed for things like falling asleep next to her mother, arguing with her sister, and her dad's snoring.

Posting some adorable photos and videos of her time in Paris, Aneet penned a sweet caption saying, "Paddas in Paris. Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you.

Papa, we missed your snoring there. And I love you. With all that I have. (sic)."

From random selfies to goofy poses to enjoying the lovely music on the Paris street, to getting clicked in front of the Eiffel Tower, the post can give anyone wanderlust goals.

Aneet became an overnight sensation with the blockbuster “Saiyaara", co-starring Ahaan Panday, and is now all set to begin work on her next, “Shakti Shalini”.

However, before that, she will be appearing for her college final-year exams in December-January.

A source informed, “It is incredible that Aneet Padda is so young and she has become such a massive success story in our country. The Gen Z face of India is set to give her college final year exams in December and January before she starts shooting for her next, Dinesh Vijan’s Shakti Shalini, a film that she is headlining.”

For the unaware, Aneet is reportedly pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science.

“Aneet is currently studying for her final-year examinations. She is pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science and is neck deep balancing work and studies," the source shared.

They added, “Her schedule is being managed perfectly so that she can give ample time to her studies while finishing what is absolutely priority at the work front."

A part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, "Shakti Shalini" is likely to get a theatrical release by December 2026.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Govt bond yields to ease 10 bps in near term due to benign inflation, possible RBI rate cut

Govt bond yields to ease 10 bps in near term due to benign inflation, possible RBI rate cut

India has right to defend its people against terrorism, will exercise it: EAM Jaishankar in Moscow

India has right to defend its people against terrorism, will exercise it: EAM Jaishankar in Moscow

Twelve Baloch civilians forcibly disappear at the hands of Pakistani forces

Twelve Baloch civilians forcibly disappear at the hands of Pakistani forces

Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Arjun Rampal, lauds his depth and range as actor

Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Arjun Rampal, lauds his depth and range as actor

Against fundamental beliefs of Islam: Maulana Shahabuddin as Umar justifies suicide bombing in video

‘Against fundamentals of Islam’: Maulana Shahabuddin after Dr Umar justifies bombing in video

Pre-Budget consultations: FM Sitharaman meets market experts, startups (Lead)

Pre-Budget consultations: FM Sitharaman meets market experts, startups (Lead)

CM Yogi completes SIR voter list verification process in Gorakhpur

CM Yogi completes SIR voter list verification process in Gorakhpur

Manoj Bajpayee recalls his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan 28 years ago: 'Time just stopped, my mind went blank'

Manoj Bajpayee recalls his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan 28 years ago: 'Time just stopped, my mind went blank'

India women’s home series against Bangladesh in December postponed

India women’s home series against Bangladesh in Dec likely to be postponed

Govt launches National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2.0

Govt launches National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2.0