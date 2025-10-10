October 10, 2025 4:24 PM हिंदी

Anees Bazmee celebrates 28 years of "Deewana Mastana" starring Anil Kapoor, Govinda & Juhi Chawla

Anees Bazmee celebrates 28 years of

Mumbai Oct 10 (IANS) Filmmaker and writer Anees Bazmee recently took to his social media account to celebrate 28 years of the iconic Bollywood movie "Deewana Mastana".

Sharing the film's poster, along with the heartfelt note, he wrote, “28 years ago, Deewana Mastana became one of the most special chapters in my writing journey. Grateful for the love this movie has received and for every audience member who made this journey worthwhile.”

The comedy film, directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee, was released in 1997 and went on to become one of the most loved comedies of its era. The star cast included Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, with Johnny Lever, Reema Lagoo, and Anupam Kher in supporting roles. Superstar Salman Khan also made a cameo appearance in the film, which added to its star value.

“Deewana Mastana” revolved around two men, Bunnu, essayed by Govinda, a fun-loving and phobia-ridden man, and Raja, essayed by Anil Kapoor, a small-time crook, who both fall in love with Dr Neha, essayed by Juhi Chawla. The story followed their hilarious attempts to woo her, leading to a comedy of errors. The film was a box office hit and was widely appreciated for its comic timing, performances, and memorable dialogues.

The soundtrack of the movie also became highly popular. Songs like “O Mummy Mummy” and “Tere Bin Dil Lagta Nahi” have struck a chord with audiences and remain favourites even today. Anees Bazmee, who penned the film, has since gone on to become one of Bollywood's most successful directors and writers.

Known for his flair in comedy and family entertainment, Bazmee has entertained several blockbuster films, including “No Entry”, “Welcome”, “Singh Is King”, “Ready”, “Welcome Back”, and the recent “Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 2”.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host multiple sporting events, says Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host multiple sporting events, says Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

Hyderabad records 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in September

Hyderabad clocks 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in value terms in Sep

Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja heavy gold necklace on Karwa Chauth, latter flaunts on social media

Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja heavy gold necklace on Karwa Chauth, latter flaunts on social media

‘Garuda Kavach’: Varanasi school students develop life-saving helmet (Photo: IANS)

‘Garuda Kavach’: Varanasi school students develop life-saving helmet

BBL 15: Trent Copeland hails Ashwin’s full-season commitment to Sydney Thunder

BBL 15: Trent Copeland hails Ashwin’s full-season commitment to Sydney Thunder

Sensex, Nifty end higher for 2nd day; pharma, banking stocks lead rally

Sensex, Nifty end higher for 2nd day; pharma, banking stocks lead rally

IPL 2026 auction to be held in mid-December with Nov 15 likely retention deadline: Sources

IPL 2026 auction to be held in mid-December with Nov 15 likely retention deadline: Sources

Sachin-Jigar say ‘Thamma’ new track ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ speaks to the ‘heart’

Sachin-Jigar say ‘Thamma’ new track ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ speaks to the ‘heart’

Muttaqi's visit important step in advancing India-Afghanistan ties: EAM Jaishankar

Muttaqi's visit important step in advancing India-Afghanistan ties: EAM Jaishankar

Proud to showcase propulsion technology in UK Carrier Strike Group’s India tour: Rolls-Royce

Proud to showcase propulsion technology in UK Carrier Strike Group’s India tour: Rolls-Royce