March 27, 2026 9:44 PM हिंदी

Andrew Garfield defends his ‘controversial’ decision watching ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Andrew Garfield defends his ‘controversial’ decision watching ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield has revealed that he only recently just watched the ‘Harry Potter’ movie franchise. The actor said that he’s aware it is a controversial decision given author J.K. Rowling‘s anti-trans views.

The Oscar nominee wouldn’t even say her name, referring to Rowling instead as “she who shall remain nameless” in an apparent nod to the villainous Voldemort, reports ‘Variety’.

The actor also noted that Daniel Radcliffe‘s performance is so great and the artistry on display so beautiful that one can’t just outright dismiss the films because of Rowling.

He said, “Daniel is so goddamn good. Honestly, I hadn’t watched the ‘Harry Potter’ movies until recently. He’s really good in those movies. Those ‘Harry Potter’ movies are really good. I know it’s controversial and we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless, but the soul and spirit. The essence of the themes of those films and the kids and the artisans and the craft people”.

He further mentioned, “I’m working with a wonderful makeup artist, Claire, who worked on the creature, you can’t throw the baby out of the bathwater. There are so many beautiful artists that worked on those films. I have a newfound appreciation for all of the artists, and Daniel is great”.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Harry Potter’ is currently being rebooted as an HBO television series, the first trailer for which debuted online this month to much fanfare.

Several of the actors in the show have been questioned about joining the franchise despite its creator’s anti-trans views. Dumbledore actor John Lithgow told The New York Times he nearly quit due to the backlash he received over being associated with Rowling.

He stayed on because the ‘Harry Potter’ books themselves were “clearly on the side of the angels, against intolerance and bigotry”, something Garfield noted when he spoke of “the essence” of the franchise’s themes.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Raj Babbar says 'Theatre will always be the Core' as he looks back on his old days

Raj Babbar looks back on his old days on World Theatre Day

Spaniard Chacarra leads after Day Two; Om Prakash Chouhan moves up with brilliant late flurry at the Indian Open 2026 being played in Gurugram. Photo credit: PGTI

Indian Open golf: Spaniard Chacarra leads after Day Two; Chouhan moves up with brilliant late flurry

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look for consistency ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Defending champions RCB will look for consistency (SWOT)

Andrew Garfield defends his ‘controversial’ decision watching ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Andrew Garfield defends his ‘controversial’ decision watching ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Trump claims victory over Iran, gives 10-day pause​ (Photo: IANS)

Trump claims victory over Iran, gives 10-day pause​

India brace for Bangladesh challenge in their final Group B fixture of the SAFF U20 Championship at the National Football Stadium in Malé, Maldives, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: India brace for Bangladesh challenge in SAFF U20 Championship

'Ram Navami gift for the country', says Manoj Tiwari on excise duty cut on fuel

'Ram Navami gift for the country', says Manoj Tiwari on excise duty cut on fuel

Anganwadi centre shifted to safer building in Guna after Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention

Anganwadi centre shifted to safer building in Guna after Jyotiraditya Scindia's intervention

With new captain Riyan Parag and return of Ravindra Jadeja, Rajasthan Royals look for consistency

IPL 2026: With new captain Parag and return of Ravindra Jadeja, RR look for consistency (SWOT)

Excise duty cut brings relief, helps prevent fuel price surge amid war: Citizens

Excise duty cut brings relief, helps prevent fuel price surge amid war: Citizens