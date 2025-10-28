Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana pepped for daughter's birthday, shares adorable childhood picture

Mumbai Oct 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is all set to ring in her birthday on the 30th of October.

What looks like her mother, Bhavana Pandey, has been excited throughout her daughter's birthday week. On account of Ananya's birthday around the corner, Bhavana posted an adorable photo of Ananya from her childhood days on her social media account. In the picture, little Ananya, probably around 7 to 8 years old, is seen sitting in a small car ride at a game zone.

Bhavana wrote, “My cutie’s birthday is coming up.” Ananya reshared her mother's post on her social media account and captioned it with a flying kiss emoticon. The actress and her mother share an extremely close bond and are more like best friends. Recently, on account of Diwali, Ananya was seen wearing a pink vintage outfit designed by ace designer Rohit Bal, a piece that originally belonged to her mother, Bhavana Pandey.

Sharing the story behind her attire, the actress wrote, "'Vintage Gudda' from my mom's closet 20-plus years ago." Along with the outfit, she also wore a pair of earrings with special family significance. She said, "...gifted to my mom by my dadi on her wedding day and stolen by me on her Diwali day." Another clip from her post showed Ananya sitting in the middle of her home, surrounded by beautiful Diwali decor and family members showering her with rose petals during the Lakshmi Puja, emphasising the fact that she was the Lakshmi of the house.

On the professional front, Ananya, who debuted in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, was last seen in her OTT debut series, Call Me Bae, produced by Karan Johar. She was also seen in movies like Dream Girl 2, Liger, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She will be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Chand Mera Dil.

–IANS

rd/