August 25, 2025 12:36 PM हिंदी

Ananya Panday spills secrets on ‘Chand Mera Dil’, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

Ananya Panday spills secrets on ‘Chand Mera Dil’, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has opened up about her upcoming films “Chand Mera Dil” with Lakshya Lalwani and ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ alongside Kartik Aaryan.

The actress said that hopes that the audiences connect with her through the film in their own way.

“Yes, I’m super excited! Both films let me explore very different sides of myself, and I can’t wait for audiences to see them and hopefully connect with them in their own way,” Ananya, who has hosted Airbnb’s Original experience curated and led by the actress with her A-team, told IANS, when asked about the two films.

“Chand Mera Dil”, which was announced last year in November, is a passionate love story. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

The film’s title seems to have been inspired by the song “Chand Mera Dil Chandni Ho Tum” from the 1977 film “Hum Kisise Kum Naheen”. The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The film featured Rishi Kapoor, Tariq, Kaajal Kiran, Amjad Khan and Zeenat Aman in a special appearance.

Talking about his upcoming film, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, it also features Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film marks Kartik and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year. Kartik’s untitled film with Anurag Basu will be released in Diwali 2025.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

'If the franchise feels there’s a role for me': De Villiers hints at possible IPL coaching role with RCB

'If the franchise feels there’s a role for me': De Villiers hints at possible IPL coaching role with RCB

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Fijian PM Rabuka at Hyderabad House

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Fijian PM Rabuka at Hyderabad House

Parineeti, Raghav Chadha all set to become parents: ‘On its way’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha all set to become parents: ‘On its way’

Flipkart to create over 2.2 lakh additional seasonal job opportunities this festive season

Flipkart to create over 2.2 lakh additional seasonal job opportunities this festive season

JJ Perry picks all Indian stunt team for 45-day action marathon shoot of Yash-starrer 'Toxic'

JJ Perry picks all Indian stunt team for 45-day action marathon shoot of Yash-starrer 'Toxic'

Hallmark of cowardly govt: Rahul Gandhi slams centre over lathi charge on protesting SSC aspirants

Hallmark of cowardly govt: Rahul Gandhi slams centre over lathi charge on protesting SSC aspirants

Defending champions Korea arrive in Bihar for Men's Hockey Asia Cup

Defending champions Korea arrive in Bihar for Men's Hockey Asia Cup

No Ganpati celebrations at Shilpa Shetty’s home this year

No Ganpati celebrations at Shilpa Shetty’s home this year

London, NY, Singapore key markets for Indian investors as luxury rental growth rebounds

London, NY, Singapore key markets for Indian investors as luxury rental growth rebounds

Bhatia signs off with T-13 finish as Fleetwood wins Tour Championship (Credit: golfxyz)

Bhatia signs off with T-13 finish as Fleetwood wins Tour Championship