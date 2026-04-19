Ananya Panday says 'Stay exactly who you are' as she wishes her 'Chand Mera Dil’ co-star Lakshya

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her ‘Chand Mera Dil’ co-star Lakshya on Sunday.

Treating the netizens with a couple of black-and-white behind-the-scenes photos, Ananya advised Lakshya to remain exactly as he is as according to her, it is his biggest 'khaasiyat'.

She wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Happy Birthday, @lakshya! The Aarav to this Chandni…Watching your journey was one thing…but sharing the screen with you now feels like seeing that same find its full moment. Stay exactly who you are... because that’s your real khaasiyat. (sic)"

On Tuesday, the makers revealed the title track from "Chand Mera Dil", which has been crooned by Faheem Abdullah of ‘Saiyaara’ fame.

The video of the song features the lead pair, Ananya and Lakshya, romancing one another.

Talking about the track, Faheem Abdullah had said, "There’s a delicate innocence in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ that instantly captivated me to sing it. The song isn’t just about love; it’s about those quiet moments that define it. I wanted my voice to mirror that intimacy, carrying warmth, honesty, and a deeply personal emotion that connects with every listener”.

Composer duo, Sachin - Jigar added, “With ‘Chand Mera Dil’, our aim was to craft a melody that feels both timeless and fresh. We focused on letting the emotion guide the composition, keeping it minimal yet deeply impactful, so every note stays with the listener long after the song ends. Collaborating with Amitabh Bhattacharya is always a wonderful experience, and Faheem’s soulful vocals truly elevate the magic. The title track is the very heart and soul of the film”.

Ananya and Lakshya will be sharing screen space for the first time in "Chand Mera Dil".

The drama is being made under the direction of Vivek Soni, who rose to fame with the 2021 film "Meenakshi Sundareshwar".

Presented by Dharma Productions and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke de Souza, "Chand Mera Dil" is slated to get a theatrical release on May 22.

--IANS

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