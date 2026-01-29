Ananya Panday performs 'Gau Seva' during her visit to Lord Shiva temple

Mumbai Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday was recently seen performing ‘Gau Seva’ and offering prayers during a recent temple visit.

The actress shared a carousel set of pictures on social media that featured moments of devotion and compassion.

In the first picture, Ananya is seen seated inside a temple, dressed in a yellow traditional outfit, holding a coconut in her hands as she is seen offers prayers.

In another picture the actress is seen engaging in Gau Seva, where she is feeding grass and fodder to cows at a cowshed. In one of the close-up pictures, Ananya is seen with a tilak on her forehead.

The carousel also includes images of a Shiva statue. In another picture a dog can be seen resting calmly on a bench.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday captioned the post, “Om Namaha Parvate Pataye Har Har Mahadev”, with an emoticon of a trishul.

Earlier too, Ananya had shared beautiful pictures from her spritual trip. The actress was seen offering prayers to the divine.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the movie, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The film, which released on December 25, 2025, opened to a very lukewarm response at the box office.

Talking more about Ananya, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 and later went onto star in movies like Kaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan and others she received where her acting received great reviews. Her performance in her OTT movie CTRL was lauded by both fans and critics alike.

