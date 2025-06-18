June 18, 2025 11:50 PM हिंदी

Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday has wrapped up her schedule for "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" with Kartik Aaryan in Croatia. Celebrating the occasion, Kartik and Ananya grooved on the song "Dheeme Dheeme" from Ananya and Kartik's previous collaboration, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

The team was seen cheering for the adorable duo as they performed the hook step of the popular number on what seemed to be the terrace of a building.

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" marked Ananya's second professional association with Kartik after the 2019 release, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Kartik dropped the video on our Instagram feed with the caption, "Apni Ananya ka schedule wrap ho aur hum Dheeme Dheeme par dance na karein, aisa kaise ho sakta hai @ananyapanday#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri #Croatia 🇭🇷."

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is likely to be released in the theatres on February 13, 2026.

Announcing the release date for Sameer Vidwans's directorial, Karan Johar shared a picture on his official Instagram handle in which Kartik and Ananya were seen locking lips behind an Indian passport.

KJo captioned the post, “Signed, sealed &amp; delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s : 13th Feb, 2026”.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" also marks a new beginning for Kartik and KJo’s Dharma Productions after their fallout following Kartik's stepping away from Dharma Production's "Dostana 2".

Now, Kartik is also working on another project with Karan Johar, "NaagZilla", paving the way for a new association.

The film will show Kartik in a new avatar as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand — a shape-shifting (ichchhadhari) naag on a fantastical adventure.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

‘Where protocol paused’: A portrait of love on Hiraben Modi’s birth anniversary

‘Where protocol paused’: A portrait of love on Hiraben Modi’s birth anniversary

‘A blessing and a memory’: U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre gets bat from Rohit Sharma ahead of England tour

‘A blessing and a memory’: U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre gets bat from Rohit Sharma ahead of England tour

India women battle to 2–2 draw but lose in shootout to Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (women) at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League: India women battle to 2–2 draw but lose in shootout to Argentina

Siddu Jonnalagadda (Photo Credit: PR)

Last schedule of Siddu Jonnalagadda's 'Telusu Kada' begins in Hyderabad

Ten-man India U23 lose lead and match against Tajikistan U23 in an international friendly in Tursunzoda, Tajikistan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: Ten-man India U23 lose lead and match against Tajikistan

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping by the Football Association (FA), faces lengthy ban.

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping, faces lengthy ban

Air India to cut international flights on wide body aircraft by 15 pc

Air India to cut international flights on wide body aircraft by 15 pc

Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Punjab, TN win in women's section; Karnataka, Maharashtra triumph in men's section on the opening day of 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Masters Cup Hockey: Punjab, TN win in women's section; Karna, Maha triumph in men's on opening day