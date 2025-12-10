Amy Winehouse's father apologises in court over outburst

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (IANS) The late singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse’s father issued an apology to a High Court judge as he brought legal action against two of his daughter’s friends.

Mitch Winehouse said he was “very, very upset” following a suggestion that he and his family “have done very well" out of the late singer's estate, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

He denied suing two of his daughter’s friends out of “petty jealousy” that they made money from selling items at auction after her death, the High Court heard.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Mitch Winehouse, acting as the administrator of his daughter’s estate, is bringing legal action against her stylist Naomi Parry and friend Catriona Gourlay for hundreds of thousands of pounds over claims they profited from selling dozens of items at auctions in the US in 2021 and 2023.

It is alleged the two women did not have the right to sell the items and did not inform Mr Winehouse that they were doing so. Ms Parry and Ms Gourlay are defending the claim, with their barristers stating that the items were either gifted by Ms Winehouse or were already owned by them. Rehab singer Amy died aged 27 from alcohol poisoning in July 2011.

During his evidence on Tuesday, the court heard he told the Sunday Times last year that he had gone to the police about the case to be told that proceedings in the High Court made it a civil case.

Asked if he was trying to make Ms Parry and Ms Gourlay out to be criminals, he said, “If they had stolen things they would be criminals wouldn’t they?”.

He accepted that he had no evidence that Ms Parry or Ms Gourlay had taken anything from a lock up of his daughter’s possessions. Beth Grossman, for Ms Parry, asked, “These young women are not thieves and they are not dishonest, Mr Winehouse. They have always been honest to you. They sold items that they owned that you knew they owned and that you were going to sell and you have said this to journalists out of nothing more than petty jealousy, because they happened to make a bit of money at the auction and you brought these proceedings for nothing more than petty jealousy as well. Do you have a response to that?”.

Winehouse replied, “Yes, you are wrong”. Winehouse said he thought the money from the auction in 2021, which raised around 1.4 million dollars for the estate, would be split between himself, the singer’s mother Janis and the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

--IANS

aa/