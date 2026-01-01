Amy Schumer shares self-deprecating post-divorce photo

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Amy Schumer is ringing in the New Year while living through her single era. The actress gave her followers a sneak peek into her kind of celebration with two posts on Instagram.

The actress recently shared a picture on her Instagram, in which the newly single actress can be seen sitting alone on a sofa in a dimly lit room, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy New Year! #sensualphoto”. In the picture, she wore a loose-fitting T-shirt underneath a black hoodie and was makeup-free with her hair in a ponytail. She also crossed her eyes and made a funny face while holding onto a container of spaghetti.

As per ‘People’, the actress shared the same photo in a post to her Instagram Stories, this time adding the text, “Who’s kissing this at midnight?” On December 12, the actress confirmed her split from Chris Fischer, announcing online that the couple had called it quits after seven years of marriage.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years”, the comedian wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever (sic)”.

At the time, a source close to the pair said, "There's nothing ugly. It's a cohesive split. They've just been finalizing a few things”.

The former couple, who tied the knot in February 2018, are parents to son Gene, whom they welcomed in May 2019.

--IANS

aa/