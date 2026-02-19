Amruta Fadnavis reveals if acting is on her cards, calls music her passion

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Multifaceted Amruta Fadnavis proved her singing prowess with her latest track "Shambhu Re".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the singer, social worker, and wife of Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, revealed whether she has ever thought about trying her hand at acting.

She was asked, "Have you ever thought of acting, as you are closely connected with the entertainment industry?"

Reacting to this, she shared that her true passion is music, and it is something that comes naturally to her.

Amruta added that whenever an acting opportunity presents itself, she declines the offer in a polite manner, saying that it is not her calling.

She shared that she wishes to focus on music and do justice to her songs.

Amruta told IANS, "Music is my passion. I naturally know how to emote that passion. So I generally feature in my own vocals. But I never thought about acting. And whatever offers I got, I politely told them that this is not my path. But music is definitely my path. And giving justice to my songs is my path."

Speaking about her passion for music, she stated that music is her soul.

"It's like breathing for me. Whether it's late night or early morning, whenever I get time, I practise classical music. I practise my suralap. And the songs that come, I work on them and then record them. So I think every song is a new production for you. You have a baby. So I think it's very important to give it justice. So I work on every song. In fact, Monty ji helped me a lot. And because of him, I was able to succeed,” she explained.

During the same interaction, Amruta revealed the idea behind her track "Shambhu Re", which was released on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

She shared, “When you have devotion and love for God, whether it is a difficult song, whether it is this song that has just been sung. So I think the song that awakens the devotion in you is beautiful."

