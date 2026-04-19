April 19, 2026 3:46 PM हिंदी

Amol Parashar says 'strong theatre culture' is London’s crown jewel

Amol Parashar says 'strong theatre culture' is London’s crown jewel

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar, who recently took his live show ‘Besharam Aadmi’ to London, has credited the city’s strong theatre culture for the phenomenal response to the show.

He said, “‘Besharam Aadmi’ has grown into a very personal journey over the past year. We’ve performed around 26 shows across India, and going back on stage with a one-man act has been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. The response we received made it feel like the right time to take the show beyond India”.

He further mentioned, “Bringing it to London has been a special experience. It’s a city with a strong theatre culture, and seeing Hindi-speaking audiences here connect with the show the way they have has been incredibly encouraging. The response has gone beyond what we expected and has opened up the possibility of taking ‘Besharam Aadmi’ to more cities globally”.

‘Besharam Aadmi’ is a sharp, quirky talk-show-style series fronted by Amol Parashar. The show is known for his effortless charm and offbeat humor. It flips the conventional interview format on its head, leaning into awkward honesty, playful irreverence, and a refreshing lack of filters, true to its title, which loosely translates to “shameless man”.

The show thrives on spontaneous moments, self-deprecating humor, and unexpected revelations. Its minimalist setup keeps the focus squarely on personality and chemistry, making each episode feel intimate and unpredictable. What sets ‘Besharam Aadmi’ apart is its refusal to take itself too seriously, while still offering genuine insight into the lives and quirks of its guests. It’s a breezy, modern take on celebrity interaction, appealing to audiences tired of formulaic talk shows.

--IANS

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