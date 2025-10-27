Amitabh Bachchan sports his 50-year-old aviators for a photoshoot

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a picture from his latest photoshoot where he sported his iconic aviator from the 70s era.

Sharing a few stills from his classy photoshoot, Amitabh captioned it as, "T 5544 – ... they were my aviators of the 70s ... accidentally found them and pulled them out for a still shoot ... never realised even after almost 50 years they would still be around – in acceptance!!"

Bachchan's aviators, according to his caption, were from his 70s era of his Bollywood career and were almost 50+ years old, sported by him in his early 30s.

Recently the megastar, who keeps his fans entertained and intrigued with his writings, shared a note on his blog, reflecting on how time transforms people, their habits, culture and the world.

The actor wrote, "Times change. The world changes... attitudes and habits change, culture changes... people change... they that were then are not now... and soon they that are 'now' shall in time be in reference to the 'then' (sic)."

He also added, “Lamentations from the 'then' keep echoing in the times of now… they shall simply remain a memory. Let them be in memory. Lamenting upon it shall be an exertive waste upon your system, attuned to 'then'. Respect and enjoy it — they were such a delight 'then' (sic)."

Amitabh also went on to revisit the wisdom of his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and further shared some verses written by him.

He further wrote, "After so many years of its writing, it still reverberates and has meaning... That is the vision and depth of the poet and his poetry... The old say the old; listen to the new... The new say the new, listen to the old... (sic)."

--IANS

rd/khz