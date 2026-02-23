Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ‘only regret’ of the day

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his “only regret” of the day, sharing that missing his customary Sunday interaction with his extended family (EF) left him disappointed, even as he continued with work commitments and reflective musings.

Taking to his blog, Big B wrote: “.. and then suddenly things happen and the entire think of the think discourse, takes course .. work shall continue tomorrow after the break .. and the regret for the day shall be the missing of the Sunday meetings with the Ef family ..”

Quoting a line that read, “A testimony is fact-checked because it is made up of words,” the icon said he had sought assistance for a 150-word impression on the subject.

The response highlighted that words communicate claims but do not certify truth without scrutiny. When told that “candour is not testimony,” the actor clarified that his remarks were shared in a light-hearted spirit.

“And when put up as a 'just' factor the response was : 'candour is not testimony' .. and I had to say that I was not following my testimony or my impressions , it was just said from what was sent to me from the researcher .. in fun mode .. and I got a.”

On February 21, the icon shared an emotional note about son Abhishek Bachchan, saying the actor’s unexpected visit brought him comfort during a moment of distress.

The cinema icon took to his blog and reflected on feelings of “dislocation” and “displacement,” admitting he was weighed down by worry and anxiousness when Abhishek walked into his room unannounced.

“And in the distress of dislocation of disconnection of just the futility of displacement .. comes a welcome breath .. the SON .. walks into my room unannounced .. in a surprise .. simply washed away all the negativity the worry the anxiousness (sic)..” Amitabh wrote.

The thespian expressed gratitude for the warmth and reassurance his son brought him in that quiet moment.

“Abhishek is a beautiful, considerate partner, friend and more (sic),” he added.

