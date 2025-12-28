Amitabh Bachchan on an artist's need to reflect on their work after the job is done

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Bollywood's stalwart Amitabh Bachchan used his blog to reflect on an artist's need to constantly work on his craft and be better to attain the satisfaction that he has done justice to the job.

Talking about what 'job done' actually means to him, Big B wrote, "when work calls , it calls for attention and presence .. for committed time lines to be accomplished .. and the acceptance at the end of it all ..‘job done’ is and was a phrase one picked up from the land beyond shores .. it completed every aspect of the nature and circumstance needed to reflect a given situation in its 'done’ avatar .... but on the side of its completion comes the reflect .. was it done to its best .. was it delivered to its best .. shall it be accepted as its best .... and troubled by such, the mind in its restless reform urges the need to better it again .. and perhaps again .. to its required objective in satisfaction .."

He added how the desire for improvement does not let one rest, despite receiving praises from everyone.

"'job done’ a couple of days back .. but troubled by its space and need for improvement brings the sleeping soul back to the desk of the most desired instrument of the times .. the one that embraces such, right now ..it be a normal trend to receive praise and a definiteness of appreciation, from the 'others’ ( ah ! we dwell on the word again ) .. the self notwithstanding, belies your receptive honour," he added.

Stressing on the need for one's own assessment of their work, he went on to pen, "your own silent assessment may be advised for personal perfection .. though 'perfection’ be not accepted - who are we to give guidance and acknowledge to such .. it would reek of self contained imagery , often undeserved."

