June 28, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan bows down in humility as fans have been visiting him every Sunday since 1982

Amitabh Bachchan bows down in humility as fans have been visiting him every Sunday since 1982

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Fans gather in huge numbers outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence every Sunday in the hope of getting a small glimpse of the superstar, and this has been happening for the last 43 years.

Humbled by all the love, the 'Paa' actor bowed down to the audience. He even shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram account, expressing his gratitude.

Big B wrote, "At Prateksha since 1982, every Sunday at my doorstep, and after that when Jalsa became my family's residence from 1992-93, people have been coming to meet me and my family every single Sunday. For the last 43 years, there has been no greater example or sign of the love of the people of the country than this, which has always been honored and will always be! I bow down in humility."

On Friday, Bachchan expressed his desire to be a part of the sequel to Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD".

As the mythological drama completed one year of release, Big B took to his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and showed his happiness for being a part of the science fiction.

His latest post also had a major hint about the sequel of "Kalki 2898 AD".

“My honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it ... one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films and the elders that ran and connected with it … ever to be a part of it any day again, IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK," the Tweet read.

Made under the direction of Nag Ashwin, the drama enjoys a stellar cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in crucial roles, along with others.

The story of the drama is believed to be inspired by the Hindu scriptures. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD, "Kalki 2898 AD" talks about the mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, who is believed to be Kalki.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Amit Sial recounts most haunting experience while filming his new OTT series

Amit Sial recounts most haunting experience while filming his new OTT series

India’s lower order working on batting skills, says Prasidh Krishna after twin collapses in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Leeds. Photo credit: BCCI

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India’s lower order working on batting skills, says Prasidh after twin collapses in Leeds

Preamble tampering a blot on Constitution, betrayal of Sanatan soul: VP Dhankhar

Preamble tampering a blot on Constitution, betrayal of Sanatan soul: VP Dhankhar

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus govt on ongoing 'inhuman persecution' of Hindu community (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus govt on ongoing 'inhuman persecution' of Hindu community

Gautam Adani hails divine experience at Puri Rath Yatra, hospitality of Odisha govt (Pic credit: IANS)

Gautam Adani hails divine experience at Puri Rath Yatra, hospitality of Odisha govt

Lionel Messi’s PSG reunion, Real Madrid vs Juventus headline Round of 16 clashes in FIFA Club World Cup knock-out stages of the event being played in United States.

FIFA Club World Cup: Messi’s PSG reunion, Real Madrid vs Juventus headline Round of 16

Every govt scheme reflects the spirit of service inspired by the Acharya Vidyanand’s teachings: Jain community

Every govt scheme reflects spirit of service inspired by Acharya Vidyanand’s teachings: Jain community

Sydney Sweeney ‘didn’t care’ about getting hurt while filming fight scenes in Christy Martin biopic

Sydney Sweeney ‘didn’t care’ about getting hurt while filming fight scenes in Christy Martin biopic

Wedding bells for Aditya Roy Kapur or Sara Ali Khan? Find out

Wedding bells for Aditya Roy Kapur or Sara Ali Khan? Find out

Priceless memories: Gautam Adani feels ‘blessed’ to witness divine Puri Rath Yatra

Priceless memories: Gautam Adani feels ‘blessed’ to witness divine Puri Rath Yatra