Amitabh Bachchan bows down in humility as fans have been visiting him every Sunday since 1982

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Fans gather in huge numbers outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence every Sunday in the hope of getting a small glimpse of the superstar, and this has been happening for the last 43 years.

Humbled by all the love, the 'Paa' actor bowed down to the audience. He even shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram account, expressing his gratitude.

Big B wrote, "At Prateksha since 1982, every Sunday at my doorstep, and after that when Jalsa became my family's residence from 1992-93, people have been coming to meet me and my family every single Sunday. For the last 43 years, there has been no greater example or sign of the love of the people of the country than this, which has always been honored and will always be! I bow down in humility."

On Friday, Bachchan expressed his desire to be a part of the sequel to Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD".

As the mythological drama completed one year of release, Big B took to his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and showed his happiness for being a part of the science fiction.

His latest post also had a major hint about the sequel of "Kalki 2898 AD".

“My honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it ... one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films and the elders that ran and connected with it … ever to be a part of it any day again, IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK," the Tweet read.

Made under the direction of Nag Ashwin, the drama enjoys a stellar cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in crucial roles, along with others.

The story of the drama is believed to be inspired by the Hindu scriptures. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD, "Kalki 2898 AD" talks about the mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, who is believed to be Kalki.

--IANS

pm/