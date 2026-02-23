February 23, 2026 9:38 PM हिंदी

HM Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Bengal on March 1

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) With the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled later this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Parivartan Yatra' programme from South 24 Parganas district on March 1, marking the formal launch of the party’s statewide campaign initiative.

As per the schedule finalised so far, the first ‘Parivartan Yatra’ will begin from the Raidighi Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district on the morning of March 1, where HM Shah will formally inaugurate the programme and address party workers and supporters.

According to a BJP state committee member, four other parallel ‘Parivartan Yatras’ will be flagged off simultaneously on the same day from four different Assembly constituencies across the state.

These include Cooch Behar Dakshin in Cooch Behar district, Krishnanagar Dakshin in Nadia district, Kulti in West Burdwan district, and Garbeta in West Midnapore district.

On March 2, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will flag off another ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from the Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

On the same day, three additional parallel ‘Parivartan Yatras’ will be launched from Islampur in North Dinajpur district, Amta in Howrah district, and Hansan in Birbhum district, the BJP state committee member said.

The party’s leadership stated that these parallel ‘Parivartan Yatras’ are planned to cover all 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal as part of the BJP’s mass outreach campaign ahead of the Assembly elections.

Apart from HM Amit Shah and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, several senior BJP leaders are expected to participate in the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ campaign at different stages.

These include BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

At the conclusion of the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a major public rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, likely either by the end of the second week or the beginning of the third week of March.

The exact date of Prime Minister Modi's rally is yet to be finalised.

--IANS

src/pgh

