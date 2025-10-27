October 27, 2025 5:59 PM हिंदी

Amit Malviya slams Rahul Gandhi for using ‘old’ Chhath festival picture to wish devotees

Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) BJP IT Department in-charge Amit Malviya on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly using an “old” photograph of the Chhath festival in his recent social media post.

Malviya accused Rahul Gandhi of lacking genuine respect for Bihar and its traditions, saying, “If you have absolutely no affection for Bihar and its festivals - not even enough to offer sincere greetings - then why are you even contesting elections?”

Calling Gandhi’s post insincere and politically motivated, Malviya added, “Chhath, a sacred festival rich in faith, tradition, and vibrant colours, deserves genuine respect. Yet you post old photographs months later, just for show. You find the people of Bihar dirty, you think they smell bad—yet you force yourself to shake their hands. Their festivals don’t inspire you, but you offer greetings out of political necessity.”

He further said, “This isn’t a sign of greatness, but of desperation. Stop insulting Bihar, and if you don’t understand faith, go back to Colombia and enjoy your vacation. Bihar will no longer vote for the RJD-Congress alliance.”

Malviya claimed that Rahul Gandhi had reused the same photograph from his 2024 Chhath greetings post in 2025.

The Chhath festival, one of the most revered celebrations in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Nepal, is currently underway with great devotion.

Ap present, devotees are observing a 36-hour waterless fast, and they will offer prayers to the setting sun on Monday evening, while the festival will culminate on Tuesday morning with prayers to the rising sun.

The Patna district administration has made elaborate arrangements for security and crowd management.

187 Bluetooth-enabled cameras have been installed at 35 major ghats to ensure real-time monitoring.

Overall, Chhath celebrations are being observed at 550 ghats across the district, representing the traditions of 444 communities.

Medical teams, including physicians and health researchers, have been stationed at all primary health centres in both urban and rural areas to handle any medical emergencies.

Across Bihar, a wave of devotion and enthusiasm is being witnessed.

