January 22, 2026

Amid split from Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman shares glimpses of vacation with daughters in Antarctica

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has visited all seven continents with Antarctica being the last in her travelling list.

In an Instagram post, the actress, 58, shared a glimpse of her trip to Antarctica alongside her daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Thank you @SilverSea for taking me to my 7th continent! Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends”, Kidman captioned the post. In one photo, the Babygirl star and her daughters are seen wearing red and black snow suits with black sunglasses to protect from the harsh elements of the continent.

As per ‘People’, in another photo, the Academy Award winner sports a white puffer jacket and black pants as she poses on a boat with a glacier in the background. The actress also spent some cozy time onboard the ship reading a book.

The trip comes after a source said recently that "Nicole spends a lot of time with her girls. She loves family time”, amid her split from Keith Urban.

After spending the holidays in Australia, the actress returned to Nashville with her daughters. The source said, "She is refreshed and optimistic about the new year. They're all settling back in to their routine. Things have been calm. She's looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally too, with several projects coming up”.

The actress recently reached a settlement and finalized her divorce from Keith Urban, and opted to waive child support. The actress and the country music star, both 58, entered into an agreement that was filed in court on January 6, just three months after she officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

As per court documents, she and Urban have agreed to waive all child and spousal support rights. Each person is also responsible for their own legal fees and expenses.

--IANS

aa/

