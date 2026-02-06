February 06, 2026 7:52 AM हिंदी

Amid controversy over being uninvited Naseeruddin Shah stresses urgency of climate crisis

Amid controversy over being uninvited Naseeruddin Shah stresses urgency of climate crisis

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah stressed the urgency of dealing with the massive climate crisis we are facing as a species.

Speaking during the screening of his short film “It’s Only 47°C”, Naseeruddin said, "I don't know much about the technicalities. I learned what I have learned from Harish (Borah) and from my own experiences of not having seen a blue sky for months."

Shedding light on how the climate has become unpredictable in the recent past, making things difficult for the common man, he added, "It has started to snow in places where it never used to rain, it has started to rain in places where people's homes are not prepared for the rains. There are times when unseasonal rain damages the crops. These are the things I did encounter, and though I have to confess I am one of the guilty parties, we don't live in an air-conditioned house, but we have done our bit to pollute the atmosphere."

"I don't know what amends we can make, but I think it is important to at least realize that you are doing this and maybe find a solution for the future and for ourselves, really," the veteran actor shared.

He added that the earth has survived without humans for millions of years, so we do not need to worry about the earth but ourselves.

"We are the ones who are going to be affected ultimately."

Naseeruddin further urged everyone to do their bit to preserve the environment.

On another note, recently, the veteran actor claimed that he was disinvited from Mumbai University's Jashn-E-Urdu event at the last moment.

Naseeruddin termed the experience as both insulting and disappointing. He stated that he had been looking forward to interacting with the students.

Work-wise, Naseeruddin will also be a part of Anubhav Sinha's upcoming courtroom drama "Assi", co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh poll a ‘sham,’ Ex-FM urges US rejection

Bangladesh poll a ‘sham,’ Ex-FM urges US rejection

Amid controversy over being uninvited Naseeruddin Shah stresses urgency of climate crisis

Amid controversy over being uninvited Naseeruddin Shah stresses urgency of climate crisis

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes ‘Babyyy-Papa’ Abhishek Bachchan on behalf of daughter Aaradhya on his birthday

Aishwarya wishes ‘Babyyy-Papa’ Abhishek Bachchan on behalf of daughter Aaradhya on birthday

Dedicate this win to Smriti as she went through a lot in last few months, says Shreyanka Patil after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title triumph in the Women's Premier League (WP) 2026 in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Dedicate this win to Smriti as she went through a lot in last few months, says Shreyanka

Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to second title win with six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) final at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Smriti, Georgia lead RCB to second title win with six-wicket victory over DC (ld)

Rew and Mhatre look ahead to U19 World Cup final. Photo credit: ICC

Rew and Mhatre look ahead to U19 World Cup final

Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to second title win in Women’s Premier League (WPL) with six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final at the BCA Stadium at Kotambi in Vadodara on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Smriti, Georgia lead RCB to second title win with six-wicket victory over DC

Suryakumar Yadav downplays impact of dew on matches, says India will continue to go by their preparations and plans in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. IANS file photos

T20 World Cup: Surya downplays impact of dew on matches, says they will continue to go by their preparations and plans

Doubles top seed Rutuja Bhosale ousted, China’s Fangran Tian causes a major upset in an eventful Day 4 of the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Thursday. Photo credit: MSLTA

Mumbai Open WTA 125K: Doubles top seed Rutuja Bhosale ousted, China’s Fangran Tian causes an upset on Day 4

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) writes to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on possible losses over cancellation of India-Pakistan clash in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. IANS file Photos

T20 World Cup: SLC writes to PCB on possible losses over cancellation of India-Pakistan clash