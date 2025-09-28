September 28, 2025 8:11 PM हिंदी

American woman hails affordability, accessibility of Indian healthcare after Rs 50 thumb treatment

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) An American woman living in India has shared her experience of receiving quick and affordable medical care for a thumb injury, highlighting the accessibility and cost-effectiveness of the Indian healthcare system.

Kristen Fischer, who has been living in India for over four years, recounted in an Instagram video how she accidentally cut her thumb while cutting vegetables.

The wound was bleeding heavily, prompting her to ride her bicycle to a nearby hospital.

She spent about 45 minutes at the facility and, to her relief, did not need stitches. The total cost of her treatment was just Rs 50, or roughly 60 cents.

"I cut my thumb, it was bleeding a lot, I rode my bicycle to the local hospital, spent 45 minutes there, and didn't end up needing stitches, paid 50 rupees, and went home," said Fischer.

Fischer said she was surprised by the convenience of having a hospital just five minutes from her home.

She described India’s healthcare network as easily accessible and reassuring, especially in emergencies.

She also contrasted the low cost of treatment with the high expenses in the United States, where monthly health insurance premiums often range from $1,000 to $2,000.

"They only charged me 50 rupees for the whole experience. For those who don't know, that is like 60 cents. Healthcare is so much more affordable in India than in the USA where most insurance premiums cost $1-2k/month!" she added.

The Instagram video quickly went viral, sparking a discussion about the differences between healthcare in India and the US.

Social media users praised Fischer’s experience, noting that India offers medical assistance without the hurdles often seen in the US.

Some users shared their own stories of affordable or waived medical care in India, while others highlighted the long waiting times for medical appointments in the US.

