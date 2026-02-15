Amelia Kerr appointed as New Zealand women’s new all-format skipper

Wellington, Feb 15 (IANS) New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been appointed as the New Zealand women’s new captain across all formats. She takes over from Sophie Devine, who stepped down after last year’s Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The 25-year-old, who has already played 172 international games, will commence her leadership journey through the upcoming series against Zimbabwe starting later this month. Amelia has previously stood in as New Zealand’s captain in limited matches but now takes on the role in a full-time capacity.

“Growing up it was my childhood dream to represent New Zealand and to now have the opportunity to captain my country is a massive privilege. I’m really excited by the growth, the talent and the dedication of this group and the potential of what we can achieve and where we can go together.

“One of my favourite quotes is: ‘He aha te mea nui o te ao? He Tāngata, He Tāngata, He Tāngata. We are people first. As a group we look out for each other, we celebrate each other’s success and we represent our people. Encouraging others and building belief around us so we can all be the best we can be both as people and as cricketers.”

“I am following an exceptional group of leaders who have captained the White Ferns before me, so I don’t take the responsibility lightly. I have so much love for this group and so much passion for representing Aotearoa. The captaincy doesn’t change who I am. I am still the same person and will give everything I can to lead this group and hopefully bring our country success,” said Amelia in a statement by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Under her, New Zealand will embark on an important three-year period which includes defending their Women’s T20 World Cup in England later this year, the ICC T20 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka next year, and the LA Olympics and T20 World Cup in 2028.

Since making her debut for New Zealand at the age of 16 in 2016, Amelia has amassed 3,757 runs and claimed 201 wickets across formats, this placing her third on the White Ferns’ all-time wicket-taking list and fourth among run-scorers. Her credentials were underlined during the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE, where she was named Player of the Tournament.

Her performances that year also earned her the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award, making her the first New Zealander to win the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy. head coach Ben Sawyer said Kerr was an excellent fit for the role.

“Melie has been an integral member of the squad for many years and deeply understands what it means to be a White Fern and represent New Zealand. She’s an outstanding leader not only through her performances on the field, but also in the respect she has from the playing group off it.

“She has a sound understanding of the game and has strong leadership experience from the games she has captained the White Ferns and her time leading the Wellington Blaze over the past three years. We believe leading the White Ferns can take Melie’s game to the next level and know she’s ready to step up and lead this team forward.”

“Melie leading this team at this stage of her career ensures we have continuity and stability through the next cycle to 2029. Melie possesses all the qualities of a strong leader at such a young age and we are looking forward to supporting her in her development as a leader,” he said.

Liz Green, Head of Women’s High Performance Development at NZC, said Amelia’s passion for the team and her people-first approach made her an ideal fit for the leadership role. “Melie is hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and is a great role model for the group and fans of the White Ferns.

“It’s been a privilege to see Melie’s development from playing with her to seeing her grow into the leader she is today. Melie has strong values and her people-first approach to the game aligns perfectly with our wider vision for the White Ferns and what we are trying to build for the future. We look forward to supporting her in the role as captain and we look forward to watching Melie develop as a leader.”

New Zealand’s squads for the T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe will be named on Friday. The three-match T20I series begins at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 25.

--IANS

nr