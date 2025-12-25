December 25, 2025 9:12 PM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel reflects on her special bond with Salman Khan, calls him a ‘phenomenal human being’

Ameesha Patel reflects on her special bond with Salman Khan, calls him a ‘phenomenal human being’

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel has opened up about her bond with Salman Khan.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Gadar’ actress spoke fondly of his qualities while extending birthday wishes to the superstar. Salman Khan will turn a yearer older on December 27. She praised him not just as an exceptional actor but also as a remarkable human being, and extended her best wishes for his health, happiness, and continued success. When asked

When asked about Salman Khan’s upcoming birthday, given that he is both her co-star and a good friend, Ameesha shared her heartfelt wishes and expressed her admiration for him.

“I would like him to live a long life. And may he rule, may he have the best of health, best of wealth and blockbuster movies. He is too phenomenal a human being and too amazing an actor. So, you know, God give him everything.”

Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan shared screen space in the 2002 David Dhawan–directed romantic comedy “Yeh Hai Jalwa.” The film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Shammi Kapoor, and saw the duo playing love interests. The movie was set against the backdrop of family drama and mistaken identity.

On the professional front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in, “Border 2” where Sunny Deol reprised his role of Tara Singh. Directed by Anil Sharma, “Gadar 2” was set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The film followed Tara Singh as he returns to Pakistan once again to rescue his imprisoned son. Alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in key roles.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Anil Sharma revealed during a media interaction that “Gadar 3” is officially in the works. He confirmed that the script is currently being developed, while adding that further details about the sequel are being kept under wraps for the time being.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Death of leading rights activist leaves enduring legacy of resistance against Pakistan's atrocities in Balochistan

Death of leading rights activist leaves enduring legacy of resistance against Pakistan's atrocities in Balochistan

Vaishnavi Sharma was picked for national duty due to selectors rewarding her domestic performance, says Amol Muzumdar ahead of the third T20I between India Women and Sri Lanka Women in the third T20I of the five-match series in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday. Photo credit: Photo credit: BCCI Women

Vaishnavi’s selection was due to selectors rewarding her domestic performance, says Muzumdar

Ameesha Patel reflects on her special bond with Salman Khan, calls him a ‘phenomenal human being’

Ameesha Patel reflects on her special bond with Salman Khan, calls him a ‘phenomenal human being’

Pakistan's female labour force participation among lowest in world: Report (File image)

Pakistan's female labour force participation among lowest in world: Report

P Diddy begs for 'immediate release from prison'

P Diddy begs for 'immediate release from prison'

Yunus govt perpetrating 'unspeakable atrocities' against non-Muslims: Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Yunus govt perpetrating 'unspeakable atrocities' against non-Muslims: Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Brazil's tennis star Fonseca sets sights on world top 15. Photo credit: ATP

Brazil's tennis star Fonseca sets sights on world top 15

Beijing in terror spotlight over oppression of Uyghur movement (Photo: AI Generated Image)

Beijing in terror spotlight over oppression of Uyghur movement

Deepti Sharma is fit and available for selection for third T20I against Sri Lanka, says head coach Amol Muzumdar ahead of Friday's clash in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday. Photo credit:

Deepti is fit and available for selection for third T20I against Sri Lanka, says Muzumdar

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Governors pay tributes to ex-PM Vajpayee

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Governors pay tributes to ex-PM Vajpayee