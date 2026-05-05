May 05, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel reaches India after 24 hours of ordeal in west Asia

Ameesha Patel reaches India after 24 hours of ordeal in west Asia

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel, who was earlier stuck in Oman due to the clash between the UAE and Iran, has finally returned to India.

On Monday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself with her travel partner.

She wrote on the picture, “Finallyyyyyy MUMBAI!! Thank u for all ur prayers everyone!! @kuunalgoomer !! Safe n sound !! Greatful”.

Earlier, the actress took to her social media, and shared her ordeal, as she spoke about her travel woes. She wrote, “On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI, the airspace closed in the UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates!! When will this WAR end!! Praying (sic)”.

The actress was travelling with DJ Chetas and producer Kunal Goomer. A photograph from the start of their journey had been shared by Goomer before the mid-air disruption. She later shared another picture from the airport and wrote, “24 hours from the time we left nyc and still counting hours to reach Mumbai. Endless airport lounge time (sic)”.

Tensions have escalated between Iran and UAE into a serious conflict-like situation. Iran has reportedly launched missile and drone strikes targeting key infrastructure in the UAE, including oil facilities and shipping routes, as part of a broader regional escalation involving multiple countries.

The UAE has responded with strong air defense measures and security coordination with allies. While there have been attempts at ceasefires, the situation remains unstable, with intermittent attacks and high geopolitical tension.

The USA is preparing to exit the war, which it started after bombing Iran, and taking out its key leadership on the 1st day of the war. The war began in February this year, and has led to soaring of the prices of oil owing to the closure of Strait of Hormuz.

--IANS

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