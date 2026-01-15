January 15, 2026 10:38 PM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel lauds Sunny Deol for ‘Border 2’ trailer with a classic ‘Gadar’ reference 

Ameesha Patel lauds Sunny Deol for ‘Border 2’ trailer with a classic ‘Gadar’ reference 

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS)Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has taken to her social media account to laud her Gadar co-star and Bollywood star Sunny Deol, following the release of the trailer of Border 2.

Sharing her excitement on social media, Ameesha referred to Sunny’s much-loved character Tara Singh from Gadar, and wrote, “Kya baat hain TARA @iamsunnydeol no wonder SAKINA ki JAAN n HINDUSTAN ki SHAAn hain AAP – BORDER 2 Trailer is,” adding fire emoticons.

For the uninitiated, Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol were a part of the blockbuster movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. which released in 2001 and went on to become one of the biggest hits of that year.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the period romantic action drama was set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.

Sunny Deol starred as Tara Singh, won hearts as a fierce yet emotional Sikh truck driver, and Ameesha Patel played Sakina, a Muslim educated woman torn between her love for her husband and pressure of father's patriotism.

The film also featured the late veteran star Amrish Puri in a memorable antagonist role and also actress Lillete Dubey among others.

After two decades of the movie's release, Ameesha and Sunny reunited for the sequel of the movie, titled Gadar 2 which released in August 2023. The movie again directed by Anil Sharma, revisited the story of Tara and Sakina amid rising India–Pakistan tensions of the 1970s.

Talking about Border 2, the movie is a sequel to the 1997 war classic Border.

The upcoming film is backed by JP Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar along with Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series and JP Films. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh stars Sunny Deol along with Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

HM Shah to inaugurate DDA's Kite Festival at Baansera tomorrow

HM Shah to inaugurate DDA's Kite Festival at Baansera tomorrow

Badminton World Federation (BWF) notes IG Sports complex meets Field of Play requirements", says 'seasonal issues are not expected' during World Championships to be held in New Delhi in August. Photo credit: IANS

India Open 2026: BWF notes IG Sports complex meets FOP requirements, says 'seasonal issues are not expected' during World Championships

DGCA probing Air India A350 engine damage after baggage container ingestion

DGCA probing Air India A350 engine damage after baggage container ingestion

Ameesha Patel lauds Sunny Deol for ‘Border 2’ trailer with a classic ‘Gadar’ reference 

Ameesha Patel lauds Sunny Deol for ‘Border 2’ trailer with a classic ‘Gadar’ reference 

Army's new video on 'Op Sindoor' reminds enemy of the new normal

Army's new video on 'Op Sindoor' reminds enemy of the new normal

Bachchan Family, SRK, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn & other stars who gave the BMC elections a miss

Bachchan family, SRK, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn & other stars who gave the BMC elections a miss

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 65, Nicola Carey’s 32 not out carry Mumbai Indians to 161/5 against UP Warriorz in Match 8 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patel Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 65, Nicola Carey’s 32 not out carry MI to 161/5 against UPW

Cultural erosion and normalisation of extremism in Bangladesh (File image)

Cultural erosion and normalisation of extremism in Bangladesh

Kremlin says necessary to continue talks with US on Ukraine

Kremlin says necessary to continue talks with US on Ukraine

‘Retire out’ is a great strategic tool for teams to use in terms of gaining momentum, says Sophie Devine about the rule in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: ‘Retire out’ is a great strategic tool for teams to use in terms of gaining momentum, says Devine