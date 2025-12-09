Ameesha Patel heaps praise on Akshaye Khanna, shares throwback picture from ‘Humraaz’

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has bowled the nation over with his stellar performances this year. First, it was his stint as the brutal Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in ‘Chhaava’, and his recent performance as Rehman Dakait in ‘Dhurandhar’.

Joining the list of people lavishing praise on the actor’s performance is actress Ameesha Patel. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with the actor from their film ‘Humraaz’.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she heaped praise on the actor for his unassuming demeanour.

She wrote, “GREATNESS THEN n EVEN GREATER NOW!! That’s AKSHAY KHANNA ( AKSHU as I fondly call him ) !! Yet most unassuming n ego less !! Throwback in LONDON during HUMRAAZ promotions with at dinner along with my cousins from PARIS !!! I don’t even think AKSHU realises he has BLOWN the NATION with his performances this year !! That’s AKSHU !! Humble n unaffected (sic)”.

Currently, Akshaye Khanna is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the spy-action thriller with his dance on a Balochi number going viral on social media. This marks his second role as an antagonist after ‘Chhaava’.

Over the years, the actor has shown his range, from the charm and sensitivity of romances like ‘Taal’ and the modern-classic friendship drama ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ to edge-of-the-seat thrillers.

He didn’t limit himself to one kind of role, he proved he could handle intense emotional drama, light-hearted comedy, and tense thrillers with equal ease. Films like ‘Gandhi, My Father’ and ‘Section 375’ showcase his ability to bring depth and realism, while blockbusters like ‘Drishyam 2’ reaffirm his relevance.

What stands out about him is, he doesn’t let the star-kid label define him. Instead, he quietly, steadily builds a career where his work speaks louder than hype. That’s what makes Akshaye Khanna someone you remember long after the credits roll.

--IANS

