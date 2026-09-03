Ameer's 'Maakaali’ shooting gets off to a brisk start in Vellore

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) Shooting for director Aravinth S B's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Maakaali', featuring well known Tamil film actor and director Ameer in the lead, is now progressing at a brisk pace in Vellore, sources close to the unit have confirmed.

The film has triggered huge expectations as director Aravinth had formally served as an associate director to ace director Mari Selvaraj.

It was in fact, Mari Selvaraj, who announced the title of this film through his social media timelines said, "Extremely elated to present my own @aravinthsb93 as the Writer and Director of #Maakaali. As time passes by, wounds shatter and a rebel rises. A @justin_tunes Musical."

Interestingly, Mari Selvaraj is also one of the producers of the film. Sources in the unit say that shooting for the film had begun with a traditional pooja on Wednesday.

Sources say that the makers are looking to make ‘Maakaali’ into a hard-hitting, impactful film that addresses an important social issue in a deep and intense fashion. The film is being jointly produced by K. Karunamoorthy under the banner of Ayngaran International, and Divya Mari Selvaraj and Mari Selvaraj under the banner of Navvi Studios.

Sources also point out the film has a powerful storyline that is rooted in the pain and limitations of human life. Also, it will look to be made with a deep sense of social concern, they add.

‘Maakaali’ will be emotionally compelling and thought-provoking, say sources. The recently unveiled first-look poster of the film features Ameer walking alone on a gigantic skeleton of an animal, while the second poster featured the title ‘Maakaali’ amidst scattered animal skeletons.

The posters effectively reflect the dark and profound backdrop of the film, says a source in the know.

The striking visuals, which have several layers of meaning hidden in it including emptiness, destruction, the pain of nature, and a hidden reality of society, have created additional curiosity and anticipation about the film.

Apart from Ameer, the film will also feature actors Swasika, Anishma Anilkumar, Hariharan, Ashwin Ram, and Lenin Bharathi in prominent roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Selvarathinam Pradheepan while editing is to be handled by well known editor, Selva RK.

Justin Prabhakaran, who is one of the fastest rising music directors in the south, is to score music for this film, which will have Ramu Thangaraj serving as its Art Director.

Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Dileep Subbarayan while Varshini Shankar has been roped in as the Costume Designer.

Suren G and Azhagiya Koothan are handling the Sound Design while Venkat Arumugam is to serve as the film's Executive Producer.

--IANS

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