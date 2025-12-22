Ambuja Cements’ board okays amalgamation of ACC Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd

Ahmedabad, Dec 22 (IANS) Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, on Monday said it has received approval for two separate schemes of amalgamation from its Board of Directors — to merge ACC Limited and Orient Cement Limited — thus establishing a single consolidated ‘One Cement Platform’.

This consolidation is a major step for Adani Group’s cement business, creating an integrated and stronger entity with greater scale, efficiencies, and financial strength.

“This consolidation represents a transformational step in building a globally competitive, integrated cement and building materials organisation. By bringing Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Orient Cement under a single corporate structure, we are strengthening our ability to drive operational excellence, accelerate growth, and deliver sustainable long-term value,” said Karan Adani, Non-Executive Director – Ambuja Cements Limited, Adani Group.

“This merger builds on our already proven track record to further position the business to drive efficiency and productivity. A robust and resilient balance sheet positions the unified strong entity to effectively support future growth initiatives,” he noted.

For every 100 equity shares of ACC with a face value of Rs 10 each, Ambuja will issue 328 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, to eligible shareholders of ACC.

For every 100 equity shares of Orient Cement with a face value of Re. 1 each, Ambuja Cements will issue 33 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2 each, to eligible shareholders of Orient Cement.

According to the company, the merger will unlock greater operational efficiencies, optimise manufacturing and logistics, and enable efficient capital deployment. These improvements will boost profitability, support capacity expansion, and enhance long-term shareholder returns.

The amalgamation eliminates structural duplication, reduces administrative costs, and enables faster, more agile decision-making. In addition, there will be no specific MSA required with ACC, Orient, Penna & Sanghi as these subsidiaries will become an integral part of Ambuja Cements.

This initiative aligns with Ambuja Cements’ strategic plan to increase cement production capacity from 107 MTPA to 155 MTPA by FY28, facilitating efficient capital allocation and prompt adaptation to market requirements, said the company.

It further stated that this strategic amalgamation is not just a merger of companies; it is a powerful step forward for shareholders, offering direct participation in a stronger, more agile, and future-ready leader in the cement industry.

The ‘Adani Ambuja Cements’ & ‘Adani ACC’ brands will continue to operate as usual, with their leading product brands in respective markets.

