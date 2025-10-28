Amar Kaushik breaks silence on Thamma’s box-office clash with ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Amar Kaushik has addressed the much-talked-about box-office clash between his latest release, “Thamma,” and Ek “Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.”

As both films hit theatres on October 21, coinciding with Diwali, Kaushik shared his perspective on the competition, calling it a natural part of the industry and emphasizing that every film finds its own audience. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the director explained that when good films receive appreciation, it’s ultimately a victory for everyone in the industry. There’s no real competition, he added, as filmmakers are all part of the same creative family working toward a common goal — delivering meaningful cinema to audiences.

Amar Kaushik shared, “I think it’s wonderful. When good films get appreciation, it’s a win for everyone. There’s no competition — we’re all part of the same industry, like one big family. We all wish success for each other. Negativity only harms, while mutual respect and admiration help us grow. Every good actor and filmmaker adds value to the industry. I’ve been fortunate to work with amazing artists — talented and humble human beings.”

Speaking about Thamma’s overwhelming response, he expressed, “the response has been fantastic — just as we expected. Audiences were eager to see the next chapter of our universe and understand how it’s evolving. Earlier, many viewers felt that filmmakers weren’t using the concept of a “shared universe” properly, that stories didn’t connect well.”

“We took that feedback seriously. We made sure that the characters and the storyline continue to grow organically. And now that audiences are appreciating it, I’m truly happy. I’ve been getting countless calls, and people are watching it with great enthusiasm — it’s a very satisfying feeling,” added Amar Kaushik.

The Stree director also revealed how the idea for the horror-comedy “Thamma first came to him.” He shared, “Thamma was brought to me by Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara back in two thousand nineteen. At that time, the story had a different title. Later, when we began creating our cinematic universe — around the time we were making Bhediya — we realized we needed to expand it.

“We wanted more characters, more villains, and a wider range of stories. Thama was one of the stories that fit perfectly. We spoke with the writers and started rewriting it. The writing process continued for about three to four years, and now, finally, the film has been released.”

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, “Thamma” features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the other hand, “Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat,” directed by Milap Zaveri, stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.

