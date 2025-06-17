Amandeep Sidhu on Tu Haii Aashiiki role: I don't relate to her

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who plays Noor in Tu Haii Aashiiki, says she doesn’t relate to her character.

Talking about her role, she says, “The character of Noor is a very simple, very outgoing, outspoken, mature college-going girl. She loves her family. I can relate to the way she loves her family, the way she cares about her family's decisions. But somewhere deep down, I don't relate to her.”

Amandeep said that her character does not do much for her happiness.

“But Amandeep is not like that. I always listen to my heart. I always take opinions from my mother, my family. But last call is always mine. So in that way, I'll say Noor and Amandeep are a little different. I take charge of my life every time,” she said.

Amandeep is a very “romantic person” and hence loves the title of the show.

“The name is all about love, and it means a lot to me because I am a very romantic person. I am an over-the-top romantic kind of a person. I'm a Cancerian. I have lived through all the scenes, all the episodes that you will see, all the things that I have shown, how Pumma is loving Noor, I have lived through it because on TV, we have never done anything like this, I have never done anything like this, so it was very new for me, falling in love.”

“You know, as a full movie romance, I think this is what I wanted the most at this moment, I wanted to, you know, feel it, so I felt it and it was amazing, it was an amazing experience,” she says.

The actress says that it is a pleasure being part of a show produced by actor-producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

“What I feel is that Sargun and Ravi are working on the characters more than on the story. They feel that if we make the character so strong that the audience can connect with it, then the story will work.”

Amandeep feels the story of “Tu Haii Aashiiki” is of a “guy who loves a girl very much.”

She added: “He has made Pumma's character so strong that, I mean, everyone will fall in love with Pumma. And because Pumma loves Noor, everyone will fall in love with Noor. So, it's a beautiful thing they are doing.”

As for the audience, she is confident that they will love the story because it is “simple and relatable stories we show nowadays.”

If you show them very simple, realistic movies, very relatable stories, relatable characters, relatable scenes, they will enjoy it. They will enjoy it again and again.”

“If I talk about myself, I like stories that are very real, and then I watch it again. I feel that every show of Dreamiyata is simple and unique. If I talk about Badal Pe Paon Hai, which I did before this, you will see, the episodes, the scenes, were so simple, so realistic, and actually for that, people loved Bani,” she said.

--IANS

dc/