Amanda Seyfried shares prospects of her ‘Mamma Mia’ character if ‘Mamma Mia 3’ gets made

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried has shared her plans for her ‘Mamma Mia’ character. The actress feels that motherhood works for her character.

The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’. The actress revealed what she envisions Sophie’s life would be like if ‘Mamma Mia 3’ ever got made, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, “Oh, with kids. I mean, I love being a mother,” the 40-year-old mother of two kids said of her Mamma Mia! character and herself. I love playing a mother, and I would love to dive into the curiosities of motherhood and raising children on a Greek island, just like Donna did with Sophie”.

Meryl Streep played Sophie’s mom in the 2008 musical romantic comedy. The actress also spoke about a potential plotline of Sophie being a mother.

She said, “I think that would be really interesting. I have no idea where the story is going to go, but I know there’s going to be a lot of singing and dancing. I’m going to keep campaigning for that movie until I’m blue in the face”.

As per ‘People’, a script for ‘Mamma Mia 3’, which would serve as a follow-up to 2018’s prequel-sequel ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, has been completed and the film remains in development, according to producer Judy Craymer.

“Well, we know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen”, Craymer told Deadline in May while discussing pop star Sabrina Carpenter potentially joining the cast, presumably alongside Seyfried and Streep, 76.

Off-screen, Amanda Seyfried is well-versed in motherhood as she shares daughter Nina, 8, and son Thomas, 5, with husband Thomas Sadoski. Seyfried and Sadoski, 49, got engaged in 2016 and eloped in a private ceremony in 2017. They live on a farm with their kids.

