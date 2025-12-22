December 22, 2025 9:01 PM हिंदी

Amanda Seyfried shares prospects of her ‘Mamma Mia’ character if ‘Mamma Mia 3’ gets made

Amanda Seyfried shares prospects of her ‘Mamma Mia’ character if ‘Mamma Mia 3’ gets made

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried has shared her plans for her ‘Mamma Mia’ character. The actress feels that motherhood works for her character.

The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’. The actress revealed what she envisions Sophie’s life would be like if ‘Mamma Mia 3’ ever got made, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, “Oh, with kids. I mean, I love being a mother,” the 40-year-old mother of two kids said of her Mamma Mia! character and herself. I love playing a mother, and I would love to dive into the curiosities of motherhood and raising children on a Greek island, just like Donna did with Sophie”.

Meryl Streep played Sophie’s mom in the 2008 musical romantic comedy. The actress also spoke about a potential plotline of Sophie being a mother.

She said, “I think that would be really interesting. I have no idea where the story is going to go, but I know there’s going to be a lot of singing and dancing. I’m going to keep campaigning for that movie until I’m blue in the face”.

As per ‘People’, a script for ‘Mamma Mia 3’, which would serve as a follow-up to 2018’s prequel-sequel ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, has been completed and the film remains in development, according to producer Judy Craymer.

“Well, we know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen”, Craymer told Deadline in May while discussing pop star Sabrina Carpenter potentially joining the cast, presumably alongside Seyfried and Streep, 76.

Off-screen, Amanda Seyfried is well-versed in motherhood as she shares daughter Nina, 8, and son Thomas, 5, with husband Thomas Sadoski. Seyfried and Sadoski, 49, got engaged in 2016 and eloped in a private ceremony in 2017. They live on a farm with their kids.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Alec Baldwin opens up about battling suicidal thoughts after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin opens up about battling suicidal thoughts after ‘Rust’ shooting

Punjab Hockey Club, Salute Academy, Boys Sports Company win on Day 1 of the 3rd Hockey India Sub-Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men Academy Hockey: Punjab Hockey Club, Salute Academy, Boys Sports Company win on Day 1

Ganges Grandmasters beat Fyers American Gambits to keep final hopes alive in Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL) at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: Ganges Grandmasters beat Fyers American Gambits to keep final hopes alive

Golf: Pranavi Urs to join Jeev Milkha Singh for final IGPL Tour event in Colombo

Golf: Pranavi Urs to join Jeev Milkha Singh for final IGPL Tour event in Colombo

Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of its people: Putin

Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of its people: Putin

Lady Gaga is 'making a lot of music' while on Mayhem Ball Tour

Lady Gaga is 'making a lot of music' while on Mayhem Ball Tour

Gold jumps to record Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi

Gold jumps to record Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi

From Borgaon to being roped in by RCB for Rs 5.20 crore: Mangesh Yadav's surreal tale (Credit: Instagram/Mangesh Yadav)

From Borgaon to being roped in by RCB for Rs 5.20 crore: Mangesh Yadav's surreal tale

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Colombo, receives warm welcome

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Colombo, receives warm welcome

J&K: 30,000 houses built in Doda under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Photo: IANS)

J&K: 30,000 houses built in Doda under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana