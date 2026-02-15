Allu Sirish presents his first wedding invite to uncle Chiranjeevi

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) The wedding festivities for Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy have already kick-started with the intimate pre-wedding yacht party in Dubai, which was also attended by his elder brother Allu Arjun and sister-in-law Sneha Reddy.

Now, according to the Telugu custom, Allu Sirish and his parents, Allu Aravind and Nirmala, visited his uncle, Megastar Chiranjeevi's residence to present the first invitation of the wedding.

Allu Sirish took to the Stories section of his official Instagram account and shared a picture of the three giving the wedding invite to Chiranjeevi and his better half, Surekha Konidala.

His post further had a glimpse of the wedding invite addressed to Chiranjeevi and Surekha.

"As per Telugu customs, gave the first invite of the wedding to my uncle @chiranjeevikonidela garu and aunt Surekha. (sic)," the text on the post read.

As part of the wedding festivities, the family also celebrated the Pasupu ceremony of Allu Sirish, which was also attended by Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who recently welcomed twins, a baby girl and a baby boy.

Dropping a video montage of the festivities on social media, Allu Sirish wrote, "Wedding festivities have officially begun with our "pasupu" function."

The clip captured a beautifully decorated Allu residence with bright yellow marigolds and white floral garlands. We could also see the floral hangings adorning the entrance, along with an elegantly decorated backdrop with an intricate flower arrangement.

The video further featured the women of the family performing the rituals in front of a deity idol placed on an ornately decorated pedestal.

Posing in a simple traditional outfit, Allu Sirish smiled warmly alongside the elders of the family.

Unfortunately, Allu Arjun was not able to attend his brother's Pasupu ceremony. Admitting that he suffered from some major FOMO, AA also shared a video from the ceremony on his social media handle and wrote, “I missed being there.”

--IANS

pm/