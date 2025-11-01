Allu Sirish on his love story with Nayanika: 'When my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them, that’s how I met your mother'

Mumbai Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish took to social media today to wish Chiranjeevi’s son Varun and his wife, Lavanya, on their second anniversary. While doing so, he also revealed his own love story with his fiancée, Nayanika.

He wrote, “Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin & @shalinikandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met.” “And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them, “That’s How I Met Your Mother.”

Wishing the couple, Sirish wrote, “Wishing the lovely couple, @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya, a very happy second anniversary!” Thanking Nayanika’s friends, Sirish Allu wrote, “A big thank you to all of Nayanika’s friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one!"

On the 31st of October, Sirish Allu took to his social media account to share the news of his engagement with Nayanika. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “I am finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika.” The beautiful post had instantly gone viral and received a lot of love and blessings from fans and industry folks alike. The engagement ceremony was an intimate yet elegant family affair that brought together some of the biggest names from the Allu and Konidela families. The celebration party saw Allu Arjun with his family, along with Chiranjeevi and his family.

Stars Ram Charan and Upasana, along with Varun Tej with Lavanya, were in attendance. Both Sirish and Nayanika looked picture-perfect for the occasion. Sirish opted for a customised Manish Malhotra outfit, while Nayanika looked ethereal in a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga, embodying timeless elegance. The ceremony traditionally and beautifully followed Telugu cultures and blended modern sophistication with cultural grace.

The pictures from the engagement reflect immense love and warmth and captured every frame of smile, love and laughter and spoke volumes of love. Talking about Allu Sirish, the actor made his debut with the bilingual film Gouravam (2013) and went on to become a popular star in the Telugu industry.

Later, he appeared in Kotha Janta (2014), Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), Okka Kshanam (2017), and ABCD: American Born Confused Desi (2019). Sirish Allu is the brother of South superstar Allu Arjun.

